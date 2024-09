Overview

This resource allows the surveillance community to easily access and share useful methods, tools, legal, ethical and regulatory guidance for improving the practice of surveillance and serve as a web-based knowledge management system that would:

solicit requests for information related to surveillance practice needs and partners;

identify and share useful practice tools; and

understand the changing needs and landscape of the surveillance practice community.

The Surveillance Resource Center was designed for use in advancing innovation to develop and share useful practices for leading cross-cutting surveillance issues.

