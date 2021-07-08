Tobacco dependence is a chronic, relapsing disorder that, like other chronic diseases, often requires repeated intervention and long-term support.1 The majority of people who use tobacco want to quit, but most try to quit multiple times before succeeding.2

Healthcare providers in a variety of settings play a critical role in helping people quit using tobacco.1 Even brief advice from you can make it much more likely that your patients will try to quit—and ultimately succeed.1 Evidence-based treatment—including counseling and cessation medications approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)—significantly increases success in quitting tobacco.1,3 You can make a difference!

Using the resources below, you can help ensure that your patients have the right tools to begin their quit journeys.

