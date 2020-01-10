Clinical Laboratories

The results of tests performed by clinical laboratories nationwide are summarized below. Data from clinical laboratories (the percentage of specimens tested that are positive for influenza) are used to monitor whether influenza activity is increasing or decreasing.

Week 1 Data Cumulative since

September 29, 2019

(week 40) No. of specimens tested 49,194 493,875 No. of positive specimens (%) 11,459 (23.3%)

63,975 (13.0%) Positive specimens by type Influenza A 4,202 (36.7%) 20,240 (31.6%) Influenza B 7,257 (63.3%) 43,735 (68.4%)

Public Health Laboratories

The results of tests performed by public health laboratories nationwide are summarized below. Data from public health laboratories are used to monitor the proportion of circulating viruses that belong to each influenza subtype/lineage.

Week 1 Data Cumulative since

September 29, 2019

(week 40) No. of specimens tested 1,459 28,292 No. of positive specimens 941 12,530 Positive specimens by type/subtype Influenza A 487 (51.8%) 5,267 (42.0%) (H1N1)pdm09 411 (92.8%) 4,127 (81.7%) H3N2 32 (7.2%) 927 (18.3%) Subtyping not performed 44 213 Influenza B 454 (48.2%) 7,263 (58.0%) Yamagata lineage 3 (1.0%) 116 (2.2%) Victoria lineage 306 (99.0%) 5,204 (97.8%) Lineage not performed 145 1,943

Nationally influenza B/Victoria viruses have been reported more frequently than other influenza viruses this season followed by A(H1N1)pdm09. The predominant virus varies by region. Regional and state level data about circulating influenza viruses can be found on FluView Interactive. The predominant virus also varies by age group. Nationally, influenza B/Victoria viruses are the most commonly reported influenza viruses among children age 0-4 years (46% of reported viruses) and 5-24 years (58% of reported viruses), while A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses are the most commonly reported influenza viruses among persons 25-64 years (45% of reported viruses) and 65 years of age and older (48% of reported viruses). Additional age data can be found on FluView Interactive.

Additional virologic surveillance information for current and past seasons:

Surveillance Methods | FluView Interactive: National, Regional, and State Data or Age Data

CDC performs genetic and antigenic characterization of U.S. viruses submitted from state and local health laboratories using Right Size Roadmap submission guidance. These data are used to compare how similar the currently circulating influenza viruses are to the reference viruses used for developing new influenza vaccines and to monitor evolutionary changes that continually occur in circulating influenza. CDC also tests susceptibility of influenza viruses to antiviral medications including the neuraminidase inhibitors (oseltamivir, zanamivir, and peramivir) and the PA endonuclease inhibitor baloxavir.

CDC genetically characterized 877 influenza viruses collected in the U.S. from September 29, 2019, to January 4, 2020.

Virus Subtype or Lineage Genetic Characterization Total No. of Subtype/Lineage Tested Clade Number (% of subtype/lineage tested) Subclade Number (% of subtype/lineage tested) A/H1 260 6B.1A 260 (100%) A/H3 231 3C.2a 228 (98.7%) 2a1 228 (98.7%) 2a2 0 2a3 0 2a4 0 3C.3a 3 (1.3%) 3a 3 (1.3%) B/Victoria 353 V1A 353 (100%) V1A 0 V1A.1 33 (9.3%) V1A.3 320 (90.7%) B/Yamagata 33 Y3 33 (100%)

CDC antigenically characterizes a subset of influenza viruses by hemagglutination inhibition (HI) or neutralization based Focus Reduction assays (FRA). Antigenic drift is evaluated by comparing antigenic properties of cell-propagated reference viruses representing currently recommended vaccine components with those of cell-propagated circulating viruses. CDC antigenically characterized 167 influenza viruses collected in the United States from September 29, 2019, to January 4, 2020.

Influenza A Viruses

A (H1N1)pdm09: 66 A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses were antigenically characterized by HI with ferret antisera, and all were antigenically similar (reacting at titers that were within 4-fold of the homologous virus titer) to cell-propagated A/Brisbane/02/2018-like reference viruses representing the A(H1N1)pdm09 component for the 2019-20 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccines.

66 A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses were antigenically characterized by HI with ferret antisera, and all were antigenically similar (reacting at titers that were within 4-fold of the homologous virus titer) to cell-propagated A/Brisbane/02/2018-like reference viruses representing the A(H1N1)pdm09 component for the 2019-20 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccines. A (H3N2): 41 A(H3N2) viruses were antigenically characterized by FRA with ferret antisera, and 14 (34.1%) were antigenically similar to cell-propagated A/Kansas/14/2017-like reference viruses representing the A(H3N2) component for the 2019-20 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccines.

Influenza B Viruses

B/Victoria: 50 B/Victoria lineage viruses, including viruses from both co-circulating sub-clades, were antigenically characterized by HI with ferret antisera, and 29 (58%) were antigenically similar to cell-propagated B/Colorado/06/2017-like reference viruses representing the B/Victoria component for the 2019-20 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccines.

50 B/Victoria lineage viruses, including viruses from both co-circulating sub-clades, were antigenically characterized by HI with ferret antisera, and 29 (58%) were antigenically similar to cell-propagated B/Colorado/06/2017-like reference viruses representing the B/Victoria component for the 2019-20 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccines. B/Yamagata: 10 B/Yamagata lineage viruses were antigenically characterized by HI with ferret antisera, and all 10 (100%) were antigenically similar to cell-propagated B/Phuket/3073/2013-like reference viruses representing the B/Yamagata component for the 2019-20 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccines.

CDC assesses susceptibility of influenza viruses to the antiviral medications oseltamivir, zanamivir, peramivir, and baloxavir using next generation sequence analysis supplemented by laboratory assays. Viruses collected in the United States since September 29, 2019, were tested for antiviral susceptibility as follows:

Antiviral Medication Total Viruses A/H1 A/H3 B/Victoria B/Yamagata Neuraminidase Inhibitors Oseltamivir Viruses Tested 821 239 218 335 29 Reduced Inhibition (0.0%) (0.0%) (0.0%) (0.0%) (0.0%) Highly Reduced Inhibition 1 (0.1%) 1 (0.4%) (0.0%) (0.0%) (0.0%) Peramivir Viruses Tested 821 239 218 335 29 Reduced Inhibition (0.0%) (0.0%) (0.0%) (0.0%) (0.0%) Highly Reduced Inhibition 1 (0.1%) 1 (0.4%) (0.0%) (0.0%) (0.0%) Zanamivir Viruses Tested 821 239 218 335 29 Reduced Inhibition 1 (0.1%) (0.0%) (0.0%) 1 (0.3%) (0.0%) Highly Reduced Inhibition (0.0%) (0.0%) (0.0%) (0.0%) (0.0%) PA Endonuclease Inhibitor Baloxavir Viruses Tested 827 238 217 335 37 Reduced Susceptibility (0.0%) (0.0%) (0.0%) (0.0%) (0.0%)

ILINet

Nationwide during week 1, 5.8% of patient visits reported through the U.S. Outpatient Influenza-like Illness Surveillance Network (ILINet) were due to influenza-like illness (ILI). This percentage is above the national baseline of 2.4%. The decrease in the percentage of patient visits for ILI may be influenced in part by changes in healthcare seeking behavior and influenza virus transmission that can occur during the holidays.

On a regional level, the percentage of outpatient visits for ILI ranged from 3.6% to 8.6% during week 1. All regions reported a percentage of outpatient visits for ILI which is equal to or above their region-specific baselines.

ILI Activity Map

Data collected in ILINet are used to produce a measure of ILI activity* by state.

During week 1, the following ILI activity levels were experienced:

High – the District of Columbia, New York City, Puerto Rico, and 33 states (Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin)

Moderate – six states (Alaska, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Rhode Island, and South Dakota)

Low – eight states (Florida, Hawaii, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Vermont, and Wyoming)

Minimal – one state (New Hampshire)

Data were insufficient to calculate an ILI activity level from the U.S. Virgin Islands and two states (Delaware and Idaho).

Additional information about medically attended visits for ILI for current and past seasons:

Surveillance Methods | FluView Interactive: National, Regional, and State Data or ILI Activity Map

The influenza activity reported by state and territorial epidemiologists indicates geographic spread of influenza viruses but does not measure the severity of influenza activity.

During week 1 the following influenza activity was reported:

Widespread – Puerto Rico and 46 states (Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming)

Regional – three states (Mississippi, North Dakota, and Vermont)

Local – the District of Columbia and one state (Hawaii)

Sporadic – the U.S. Virgin Islands

Guam did not report.

Additional geographic spread surveillance information for current and past seasons:

Surveillance Methods | FluView Interactive

The Influenza Hospitalization Surveillance Network (FluSurv-NET) conducts population-based surveillance for laboratory-confirmed influenza-related hospitalizations in select counties in the Emerging Infections Program (EIP) states and Influenza Hospitalization Surveillance Project (IHSP) states.

A total of 4,228 laboratory-confirmed influenza-associated hospitalizations were reported by FluSurv-NET sites between October 1, 2019 and January 4, 2020; 2,299 (54.4%) were associated with influenza A virus, 1,906 (45.1%) with influenza B virus, 13 (0.3%) with influenza A virus and influenza B virus co-infection, and 10 (0.2%) with influenza virus for which the type was not determined. Among those with influenza A subtype information, 461 (86.0%) were A(H1N1)pdm09 virus and 75 (14.0%) were A(H3N2).

The overall cumulative hospitalization rate was 14.6 per 100,000 population which is similar to what has been seen during recent previous influenza seasons at this time of year.

The highest rate of hospitalization is among adults aged ≥65, followed by children aged 0-4 years and adults aged 50-64 years.

Age Group 2019-2020 Season

Cumulative Rate per 100,000 Population Overall 14.6 0-4 years 26.8 5-17 years 8.3 18-49 years 8.2 50-64 years 17.0 65+ years 33.3

Among 549 hospitalized adults with information on underlying medical conditions, 90.3% had at least one reported underlying medical condition, the most commonly reported were cardiovascular disease, metabolic disorder, and obesity. Among 154 hospitalized children with information on underlying medical conditions, 46.1% had at least one underlying medical condition; the most commonly reported was asthma. Among 116 hospitalized women of childbearing age (15-44 years) with information on pregnancy status, 30.2% were pregnant.

Additional hospitalization surveillance information for current and past seasons and additional age groups:

Surveillance Methods | FluView Interactive

Based on National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) mortality surveillance data available on January 9, 2020, 5.8% of the deaths occurring during the week ending December 28, 2019 (week 52) were due to P&I. This percentage is below the epidemic threshold of 6.9% for week 52.

Additional pneumonia and influenza mortality surveillance information for current and past seasons:

Surveillance Methods | FluView Interactive

Five influenza-associated pediatric deaths occurring in weeks 52 (the week ending December 28, 2019) and 1 (the week ending January 4, 2020) were reported to CDC during week 1. Three were associated with influenza B viruses that did not have a lineage determined, and two were associated with influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses.

A total of 32 influenza-associated pediatric deaths occurring during the 2019-2020 season have been reported to CDC.

21 deaths were associated with influenza B viruses. Five of these had the lineage determined and all were B/Victoria viruses.

11 deaths were associated with influenza A viruses. Six of these had subtyping performed and all were A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses.

Additional pediatric mortality surveillance information for current and past seasons:

Surveillance Methods | FluView Interactive

