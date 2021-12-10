Epidemiology Training & Resources

The CDC Field Epidemiology Manual — This manual serves as an essential resource for epidemiologists and other health professionals working in local, state, national, and international settings for effective outbreak response to acute and emerging threats.



Epidemiologic Case Studies — Interactive exercises designed to teach epidemiologic principles and practices. Case studies are based on real-life outbreaks and public health problems. Useful for classroom settings and for self-study.

CDC EIS Case Studies in Applied Epidemiology — Collection of student versions of nine case studies used to train new officers in the Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS). Instructor guides available only to trainers or instructors on request.

Principles of Epidemiology in Public Health Practice, Third Edition: An Introduction to Applied Epidemiology and Biostatistics — A web version of a printed book suitable for instructor-led settings or self-study. Six lessons cover basic epidemiology principles, concepts, and disease surveillance or investigation procedures. Learners are eligible for continuing education (CE).

Public Health 101 Series — A set of courses that provides an introduction to public health and covers the sciences essential to public health practice. Topics include epidemiology, public health informatics and surveillance, health economics, public health laboratory science, and related fields.

Teaching Case Studies — Case studies on epidemiology and prevention and population health offered by the Association for Prevention Teaching and Research. Available for download and suitable for population health education in a variety of disciplines.

TEPHINET — Training Programs in Epidemiology and Public Health Interventions Network — Professional network of 55 field epidemiology training programs (FETPs) around the world offers a short course on innovative surveillance and other resources.

Toxicological Outbreak Investigation Course and Toolkit | CDC — Collection of sample customizable documents that can be used during an outbreak investigation.