Fellowships and Training Opportunities
A Laboratory Leadership Service fellow operates a next generation sequencer instrument in a CDC streptococcus laboratory. Atlanta, GA (2017)
An Epidemic Intelligence Service officer swabs the nasal passage of an elephant carcass during a field investigation for an anthrax outbreak in wildlife. Namibia (2017)
An Epidemiology Elective Program student helps prepare laboratory samples during an Epi-Aid investigation into a leptospirosis outbreak among dogs. Arizona (2017)
STEM teachers and educators participating in the Science Ambassador Fellowship gather for 5 days of professional development at CDC. Atlanta, GA (2017)
PHIFP fellows work with Indiana State Department of Health staff to develop a dashboard for HIV monitoring and prevention metrics reporting. Indiana (2017)
PMR/F learners work in a service learning environment to better understand how to efficiently address major population health issues. Washington, DC (2016)
- Epidemiology Elective Program is open now through 3/31/2023.
- Molecular Epidemiology Fellowship is open now through 4/1/2023.
- Epidemic Intelligence Service is open now through 6/5/2023.
Whether you are on a career track or deciding on which career you would like to pursue, CDC has many diverse fellowship, internship, training, and volunteer opportunities for students and professionals. Many of these opportunities provide invaluable experience and potentially offer clear cut paths to exciting careers with CDC.
Includes a summarized snapshot of opportunities to encourage interest in public health among underrepresented individuals as well as opportunities for those that have an interest in promoting health equity and eliminating health disparities.
For questions, please contact us directly at fellowships@cdc.gov.
