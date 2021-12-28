Counterfeit Respirators / Misrepresentation of NIOSH-Approval
Updated December 17, 2021
Counterfeit respirators are products that are falsely marketed and sold as being NIOSH-approved and may not be capable of providing appropriate respiratory protection to workers.
When NIOSH becomes aware of counterfeit respirators or those misrepresenting NIOSH approval on the market, we will post them here to alert users, purchasers, and manufacturers.
How to identify a NIOSH-approved respirator:
NIOSH-approved respirators have an approval label on or within the packaging of the respirator (i.e. on the box itself and/or within the users’ instructions). Additionally, an abbreviated approval is on the FFR itself. You can verify the approval number on the NIOSH Certified Equipment List (CEL) or the NIOSH Trusted-Source page to determine if the respirator has been approved by NIOSH. NIOSH-approved FFRs will always have one the following designations: N95, N99, N100, R95, R99, R100, P95, P99, P100.
Signs that a respirator may be counterfeit:
- No markings at all on the filtering facepiece respirator
- No approval (TC) number on filtering facepiece respirator or headband
- No NIOSH markings
- NIOSH spelled incorrectly
- Presence of decorative fabric or other decorative add-ons (e.g., sequins)
- Claims for the of approval for children (NIOSH does not approve any type of respiratory protection for children)
- Filtering facepiece respirator has ear loops instead of headbands
Check the respirator approval markings using the Example of Correct Exterior Markings on a NIOSH-Approved Filtering Facepiece Respirator graphic.
More Tips to Spot Counterfeit Respirators
Note – Below the most recent listings are additional counterfeit respirators.
Guangzhou Zhen Tao Culture Media Co., Ltd. is marketing Benehal Model 8865 as a NIOSH approved unit for kids. NIOSH does not approve filtering facepiece respirators for children. Although Suzhou Sanical Protective Product Manufacturing Co. Ltd. manufactures Benehal Model 8865, under NIOSH approval number TC-84A-7449, this unit is not NIOSH approved as a filtering facepiece respirator for children. (12/17/2021)
This is an example of a misrepresentation of NIOSH approval. SafeShield’s marketing of model FS-N95 is misleading and may cause users to believe it is NIOSH approved. SafeShield references certification to NIOSH CFR 42.84 180-181 and TEB-APR-STP-0059. This information is inaccurate. SafeShield is not a NIOSH approval holder or private label assignee, and model FS-N95 is NOT NIOSH approved. (12/1/2021)
This is an example of a misrepresentation of a NIOSH approval. Megha International is marketing the Feel Safe Mask N95 in a package marked NIOSH Certification. Megha International is not a NIOSH approval holder or private label assignee. Feel Safe Mask N95 is NOT NIOSH approved. (11/5/2021)
Dongguan AOXING is misusing NIOSH test information for its KN95 Protective Mask model AX-KF95. Product was submitted to NIOSH under an International Respirator Assessment request and it is being marketed using results from the assessment. As stated on the NIOSH website, these results are not to be used by manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and importers to make claims about their products and/or to influence purchasers and cannot be used to make claims that the product meets NIOSH approval requirements. Dongguan AOXING is not a NIOSH approval holder or a private label assignee. (11/5/2021)
This is an example of a misrepresentation of a NIOSH approval. AP Mascarillas is not a NIOSH approval holder or private label assignee. AP Mascarillas is marketing product using the NIOSH logo, but their respiratory protective devices are NOT NIOSH approved. (9/9/2021)
This is an example of a misrepresentation of a NIOSH approval. Sobmex is marketing numerous filtering facepiece respirators with NIOSH listed on the technical specifications sheet, but Sobmex is not a NIOSH approval holder or private label assignee. Sobmex respirators are NOT NIOSH approved. (9/9/2021)
Moaron is NOT a NIOSH approval holder and they are misrepresenting product as meeting NIOSH approval. The product listing claims the filter “meets NIOSH P100-series.” NIOSH only approves whole respirator configurations, not individual components. The Moaron 2091 P100 filter is NOT a component associated with a NIOSH approval. Additionally, it is incorrectly being advertised that it is compatible with other NIOSH-approved products. If this filter is used in place of the filter component associated with the NIOSH-approved respiratory protective device (RPD), it will void the NIOSH approval. (9/9/2021)
This is an example of a misrepresentation of a NIOSH approval. Pure&Safe is not a NIOSH approval holder or a private label assignee. The Pure&Safe 5 Layered Reusable Anti-Pollution N95 Face Mask with Activated Carbon Filter is not NIOSH approved. (5/26/2021)
This is an example of a misrepresentation of a NIOSH approval. U-SAFE is not a NIOSH approval holder or a private label assignee. U-SAFE models B120 and B130 N95 particulate respirator are not NIOSH approved. (4/30/2021)
This is an example of a misrepresentation of a NIOSH approval. Osprey is not a NIOSH approval holder or a private label assignee. The Osprey N95 particulate respirator is not NIOSH approved. (4/21/2021)
EPC Product, LLC is misrepresenting product manufactured by their company as NIOSH-approved product. Models sold by EPC, including but not limited to, PT-N95F-01, PT-N95C-02, and PT-N95CS-02 are NOT NIOSH-approved. EPC Product, LLC is not a NIOSH approval holder or a private label holder. (3/26/2021)
Lutema Brand is misrepresenting the 5-Layer M95i Face Mask as NIOSH-approved. Lutema is not a NIOSH approval holder or private label holder. Lutema Brand masks are not NIOSH-approved. (3/23/2021)
SS Paper Convertors is misrepresenting protective masks as NIOSH-approved. SS Paper Convertors is not a NIOSH approval holder or private label holder. La’ Forte brand masks are not NIOSH-approved. (2/26/2021)
Zhengzhou Ruipu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. is misusing NIOSH test information regarding RUIPU RIPE DOCTORS KN95. The product package indicates it meets Chinese standard GB 2626-2006 and was submitted to NIOSH under an International Respirator Assessment request. It is being marketed using results from the assessment. As stated on the NIOSH website, these results are not to be used by manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and importers to make claims about their products and/or to influence purchasers and cannot be used to make claims that the product meets NIOSH approval requirements. Zhengzhou Ruipu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. is not a NIOSH approval holder or a private label holder. (2/18/2021)
Chengde Technology Co., Ltd. is misusing NIOSH test information regarding WWDOLL model CD9501B KN95 Foldable Protective Masks. The product package indicates it meets Chinese standard GB 2626-2019 and was submitted to NIOSH under an International Respirator Assessment request. It is being marketed using results from the assessment. As stated on the NIOSH website, these results are not to be used by manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and importers to make claims about their products and/or to influence purchasers and cannot be used to make claims that the product meets NIOSH approval requirements. Chengde Technology Co., Ltd. is not a NIOSH approval holder or a private label holder. (2/18/2021)
Raxwell Industrial Technology Co., Ltd. is misusing NIOSH test information regarding Raxwell model RX9501 KN95 Face Masks. The product package indicates it meets Chinese standard GB 2626-2006 and was submitted to NIOSH under an International Respirator Assessment request. It is being marketed using results from the assessment. As stated on the NIOSH website, these results are not to be used by manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and importers to make claims about their products and/or to influence purchasers and cannot be used to make claims that the product meets NIOSH approval requirements. Additionally, Raxwell model RX9501P N95 is being misrepresented as a NIOSH-approved product. Raxwell Industrial Technology Co., Ltd. is not a NIOSH approval holder or a private label holder. (2/18/2021)
This is an example of a misrepresentation of a NIOSH-approved product. Products labeled TENAMYD FM and sold by Clean Life 360 are NOT NIOSH approved. (2/4/2021)
View Additional Counterfeit Respirators Listed in 2020 and 2019
This is an example of a misrepresentation of NIOSH approved product. Zelbuck is not a NIOSH approval holder or a private label holder. Respirators and replacement cartridges and filters marked as Zelbuck are NOT NIOSH approved. (12/21/2020)
This is an example of a misrepresentation of a NIOSH approval. Yamada Safety First is not a NIOSH approval holder or a private label holder. Yamada brand masks, including models 5241 and 8242, are not NIOSH approved. (12/3/2020)
This is an example of a misrepresentation of a NIOSH approval. Neither Pangolin nor Pangocare is a NIOSH approval holder or a private label holder. Pangocare models MSKP4001 and MSKP4002 are not NIOSH approved. (12/3/2020)
This is an example of a misrepresentation of a NIOSH approval. Model TY 0424 is not NIOSH approved. Xiantao Fushi Protective Products Co., Ltd. is not a NIOSH approval holder or a private label holder. (11/5/2020)
This is an example of a misrepresentation of a NIOSH approval. DUKAL is not a NIOSH approval holder or a private label holder. (10/22/2020)
*UPDATE — On December 18, 2020, Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co., Ltd issued a user notice for select lots of the DUKALTM N95 respirator.
This is an example of a misrepresentation of a NIOSH-approved product. Products labeled as ECO Solutions NIOSH N95 are NOT NIOSH approved. (9/29/2020)
NIOSH has been notified that Valmy model VRN95 is being misrepresented as NIOSH approved. This model has not been NIOSH approved since 2017. The product being sold is no longer compliant to the NIOSH approval. (8/25/2020)
This is an example of a misrepresentation of a NIOSH approval. INSAFE is not a NIOSH approval holder or a private label holder. (8/25/20)
This is an example of a misrepresentation of a NIOSH-approved product. Products labeled as DermaCare or Espomega, with model numbers HY8710, HY8812, and HY8816, are NOT NIOSH approved. (8/7/2020)
This is an example of a misrepresentation of a NIOSH approval. Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd. is not a NIOSH approval holder or a private label holder. (8/7/2020)
NIOSH has been notified that there are websites selling and misrepresenting Safe Life model B130 and model B150 as NIOSH approved. These models have not been NIOSH approved since 2015. The product being sold is no longer compliant to the NIOSH approval and is being sold without Safe Life Corporation’s permission. (7/24/2020)
NIOSH has been notified that there are websites selling and misrepresenting SAS model 8617A as NIOSH approved under TC-84A-4276, which is no longer a valid NIOSH approval number. This model was previously manufactured for SAS as a private label until the NIOSH approval was voluntarily rescinded by the manufacturer in 2014. Additionally, this respirator is being sold without SAS Safety Corporation’s permission and was not manufactured by SAS. (7/16/2020)
This is an example of counterfeit respirators using NIOSH approval holder Shining Star Electronic Technology’s NIOSH approval number (TC-84A-8125, model SS6001-N95) without their permission. The counterfeit box is glossy and primarily green, and the product is packaged in 2 stacks of 10 units. Although TC-84A-8125 is a valid NIOSH approval number, please take extra precautions when purchasing this respirator to ensure it is authentic product and not the counterfeit version. (7/10/2020)
NIOSH has not issued any letters to Foshan Flying Medical Products Co., Ltd. This letter was altered to appear that Foshan Flying Medical Products was the recipient. Any N95 filtering facepiece respirators for sale accompanied by this letter are NOT NIOSH approved. (6/3/2020)
Translation of letter: “Makrite Hubei Industrial Co., Ltd has not signed any purchase contracts or agreement with any company or issued any distribution authorization. Anyone claiming that they have authorization or a purchase contract with Makrite Hubei Industrial Co., Ltd is forgery and infringement. In case of any business or individual claiming to have the authorization letter or certification from Makrite Hubei Industrial Co., Ltd, please report to the police immediately.”
Makrite Hubei Industrial Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of NIOSH approval holder Makrite Industries Inc., issued a notice to alert customers of a product that is potentially being manufactured without the permission of Makrite and may be misrepresented as NIOSH approved. (5/15/2020)
This is an example of a misrepresentation of a NIOSH-approved product. Products made by Jiangyin Chang-hung Industrial or labeled GRANDE are NOT NIOSH approved. The numbers listed on the packaging, TC-84A-4503, -84A-4639, -84A-4643, and -84A-4646, are not valid NIOSH approval numbers. (5/14/2020)
These are two examples of respirators being misrepresented as NIOSH approved on www.covidness.net. The SEKURA-321 is listed as NIOSH approved with approval number TC-84A-6660. Although this is a valid NIOSH approval number issued to Makrite, the website is selling a counterfeit respirator and using Makrite’s approval number without their permission. The second example is called MIUTON. It is being misrepresented as NIOSH certified, but is NOT NIOSH approved. (5/13/2020)
This is an example of a counterfeit respirator using Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co. Ltd’s (SDH) NIOSH approval number, TC 84A-4335, without their permission. SOUND is not a NIOSH approval holder or a private label holder. (4/28/2020)
NIOSH did not issue this letter and test report to Shenzhen Ende Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Although they appear to be from NIOSH, these documents have been altered and the information contained has been falsified. Shenzhen Ende Medical Technology Co., Ltd. is NOT a NIOSH approval holder. Any N95 filtering facepiece respirators from Shenzhen Ende claiming to be NIOSH-approved or accompanied by these documents are NOT NIOSH approved. (4/27/2020)
These are examples of counterfeit respirators using Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co. Ltd’s (SDH) NIOSH approval numbers without their permission. These models include, but may not be limited to, models DTC3X (marked as TC-84A-4329), DTC3W (marked as TC-84A-4335), DTC3B (marked as TC-84A-4336), DTC3Z (marked as TC-84A-8150), and Raxwell RX9501P. Note that any SDH respirators with ear loops are NOT NIOSH approved. (4/17/2020)
This is an example of a misrepresentation of a NIOSH-approval. G & F Products is not a NIOSH approval holder or a private label holder. (4/9/2020)
Any respirators being sold as Maskin are no longer NIOSH approved. They are counterfeit or they are no longer compliant to the NIOSH approval. (4/9/2020)
This is an example of a counterfeit respirator. Medicos is selling an N95 respirator using the Moldex approval number and label without Moldex’s permission. Medicos is not a NIOSH approval holder or private label holder. (3/12/2020)
This is an example of a misrepresentation of the NIOSH-approval. Yark is not a NIOSH approval holder or a private label holder. Additionally, respirators from the box include the CE (European) approval mark and NIOSH N95. This is not an acceptable format for a NIOSH-approved respirator. (3/5/2020)
The Guangzhou Weini Technology & Development Co., Ltd. (GWT) respirator with model number K320 is not NIOSH-approved. GWT respirator approvals were rescinded in 2009. Please refer to our user notice for additional information. GWT respirators bearing any NIOSH approval number listed on the user notice is NOT NIOSH-approved. (2/10/2020)
Images here are examples of counterfeit respirators. These respirators are being sold as if they are NIOSH-approved even though the manufacturer, Anhui Tongcheng YaGe Health Materials, Co., Ltd, is not listed as a NIOSH approval holder or a private label holder. (10/23/2019)
|These are examples of misrepresentation of the NIOSH-approval. PitBull Safety Products is not a NIOSH approval holder. (10/07/2019)
This is an example of misrepresentation of the NIOSH-approval. Vogmask® is not a NIOSH approval holder. This wording is misleading and not accurate:
With premium technologies and designs for best particle filtering results, our NIOSH certified Vogmask® is a reusable superior everyday face mask that protects one from dust, fine particulate matters (PM), pollen, air pollution, such as smog and smoke … from https://www.vogmask.ca/ (10/07/19)
This is an example of two counterfeit respirators. Valpro Safety is selling the Ranger 821 and Ranger 821V respirators using the 3M approval number (TC-84A-007) and label without 3M’s permission. (6/19/19)
This is an example of a counterfeit respirator. Pacifico Salud SAC is selling units using the Suzhou Sanical Protection (SSP) approval number (TC-84A-6766) and label without SSP’s permission. Additionally, there are two errors on the respirator package. The first error is that they claim the N95 respirator is 96% efficient. The second error is located in the bottom right corner of the package where is states the respirator is manufactured by Benehal China, who is not a NIOSH approval holder. (1/4/2019)
This counterfeit respirator, NT-V2 Nano Bi-Directional respirator, is being advertised as a NIOSH-approved, using a NIOSH approval number. The TC number (TC 84A-0427) belongs to a 3M full facepiece respirator with cartridges and was used without 3M’s permission. Additionally, this counterfeit respirator was not manufactured by Pasture Pharma.
This respirator is being sold as if it is NIOSH-approved, even though the manufacturer, FitSeal, is not listed as a NIOSH approval holder or a private label holder. (2/19/2019)
This is an example of misrepresentation of the NIOSH-approval. All approvals for Wein Products (WPI) were rescinded in 2011. However, the manufacturer’s website continues to state the ViraMask N99ESC is certified by NIOSH. View the user notice announcing the rescission.
This is an example of a counterfeit N95 Respirator that was brought to NIOSH’s attention. While the TC number and private label holder are valid, this unapproved unit can be identified by the misspelling of NIOSH on the front of the respirator.
These are examples of counterfeit respirators. These respirators are being sold as if they are NIOSH-approved even though the manufacturer, Zubi-Ola, is not listed as a NIOSH approval holder or a private label holder.
Check the respirator approval markings (graphic below) or the Certified Equipment List to verify your respirator is NIOSH-approved. Additional information is available on the NIOSH Trusted Source page.
Example of the Correct Exterior Markings on a NIOSH-Approved Filtering Facepiece Respirator