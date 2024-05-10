Fight the Bite

  • Bites from mosquitoes and ticks can make you sick!
  • They can spread germs that cause diseases like West Nile and Lyme disease.
  • You can Fight the Bite and learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones from mosquitoes and ticks.
Fight the Bite thumbnail

About the campaign

Vector-borne diseases (VBDs) are on the rise. Vectors, like mosquitoes and ticks, can spread germs through bites. Ranges of ticks are expanding, putting more people at risk for tick bites. Sporadic mosquito-borne disease outbreaks are an ongoing public health concern.

The Fight the Bite campaign was developed following a series of focus groups conducted with different at-risk audiences. Focus groups increased our understanding about which personal protective behaviors are being performed, how likely they will be performed, and how to best communicate prevention.

Learn about the development of this campaign and the resources provided below in our report, Results from Focus Groups with At-Risk Audiences.

Prevention tips and guidance

Graphic showing a range of insect repellent options.

How to Prevent Mosquito and Tick Bites

Fight the Bite by taking steps to prevent mosquito and tick bites that can make you sick.
Graphic of a U.S. map showing the mosquitoes and ticks live everywhere.

Risk Factors for Vector-Borne Diseases

Mosquito and tick bites can make anyone sick. Some people are at higher risk for severe illness.
Graphic of an older adult gardening

Risk and People Who Are Immunocompromised

A weakened immune system can increase risk of becoming severely ill with a vector-borne disease.
Graphic of a patient talking to their healthcare provider.

Clinical Guidance for Immunocompromised Patients

Immunocompromised patients are at higher risk for getting seriously ill and dying from arboviruses.

Campaign resources

Help educate your community about their risk for vector-borne diseases and encourage people to prevent tick and mosquito bites.

Reach specific audiences by downloading tailored graphics for use on your own social media platforms. All graphics are in the public domain.

