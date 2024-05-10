About the campaign

Vector-borne diseases (VBDs) are on the rise. Vectors, like mosquitoes and ticks, can spread germs through bites. Ranges of ticks are expanding, putting more people at risk for tick bites. Sporadic mosquito-borne disease outbreaks are an ongoing public health concern.

The Fight the Bite campaign was developed following a series of focus groups conducted with different at-risk audiences. Focus groups increased our understanding about which personal protective behaviors are being performed, how likely they will be performed, and how to best communicate prevention.

Learn about the development of this campaign and the resources provided below in our report, Results from Focus Groups with At-Risk Audiences.