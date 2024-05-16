Patient Care

Overview

Tobacco dependence is a chronic, relapsing disorder. Like other chronic diseases, tobacco dependence often requires repeated intervention and long-term support.1The majority of people who use tobacco want to quit, but most try to quit multiple times before succeeding.2

Health care providers in a variety of settings play a critical role in helping people quit using tobacco1. Even brief advice from you can make your patients much more likely to try to quit—and ultimately succeed.1 Evidence-based treatment—including counseling and cessation medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)—significantly increases success in quitting tobacco. 13You can make a difference!

Use the resources below to help ensure that your patients have the right tools to begin their quit journeys.

