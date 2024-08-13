About The Public Health Informatics Fellowship Program (PHIFP)

The Application period for the Public Health Informatics Fellowship Program is open August 15, 2024 through November 1, 2024. Click here to apply online

Overview

Fellows are data detectives.

Public health informatics is the systematic application of knowledge about systems that capture, manage, analyze, and use information to improve population-level health outcomes.

PHIFP provides on-the-job training for professionals to apply expertise in computer science, data analytics, and data science to public health to address current and future public health needs.

Informatics Fellows are assigned to host sites within CDC, where they work on advanced projects to enhance information systems and data projects to improve our nation’s health. Fellows share their expertise while also growing their skills through classroom and experiential learning.