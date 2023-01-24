Public Health Informatics Fellowship Program (PHIFP)
Dr. Alan Sim, the CDC's first ever Chief Data Officer, is an early graduate of the PHIFP program. Read his story today!
Public Health Informatics Fellowship Program fellow and CDC Cairo office data manager collaborate in assessing data management workflows for International Emerging Infections Program, Cairo, Egypt.
The Public Health Informatics Fellowship Program (PHIFP) provides on-the-job training for professionals to apply expertise in information science, computer science, and information technology to address current and future informatics needs. While working in CDC programs to enhance our agency’s informatics workforce, fellows help state and local health departments and international public health agencies solve complex public health informatics challenges.
Application period for the PHIFP Class of 2023 is now closed.
For questions about PHIFP, please contact us directly at phifp@cdc.gov.
Watch this video to learn more about CDC’s Data Detectives!