Public Health Informatics Fellowship Program (PHIFP)

Related Pages

The Public Health Informatics Fellowship Program (PHIFP) provides on-the-job training for professionals to apply expertise in information science, computer science, and information technology to address current and future informatics needs. While working in CDC programs to enhance our agency’s informatics workforce, fellows help state and local health departments and international public health agencies solve complex public health informatics challenges.

Application period for the PHIFP Class of 2023 is now closed.

For questions about PHIFP, please contact us directly at phifp@cdc.gov.

Watch this video to learn more about CDC’s Data Detectives!

Low Resolution Video
What Fellows Do
Businessman working investment project modern office. Touching pad contemporary laptop.
Informatics Assistance
Fellow giving presentation
Applying to PHIFP
laptop keyboard with finger pressing on spacebar
PHIFP Fellows and Alumni
Multi-cultural office staff standing in lobby
Frequently Asked Questions
Promotion and Recruitment Tools