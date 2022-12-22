Aquatics FAQs
- COVID-19 vaccines were developed using science that has been around for decades.
- COVID-19 vaccines are safe, and meet the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality.
- COVID 19-vaccines are effective at preventing severe illness from COVID-19 and limiting the spread of the virus that causes it.
- Millions of people in the United States have received COVID-19 vaccines.
- COVID-19 vaccines are monitored by the most intense safety monitoring efforts in U.S. history.
CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccines for everyone ages 6 months and older, and boosters for everyone 5 years and older, if eligible.
- Children and teens ages 6 months–17 years
- Adults ages 18 years and older
Are the vaccines safe?
Have vaccines caused any health problems?
To make sure that COVID-19 vaccines are safe, CDC expanded and strengthened the country’s ability to monitor vaccine safety. CDC created new web-based platforms to gather more information about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. These platforms give CDC scientists information about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in real time.
As a result, vaccine safety experts can monitor and detect issues that may not have been seen during the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. If any vaccine safety issues—also called adverse events— are reported, CDC scientists can quickly study them and determine if there is a safety concern with a particular vaccine.
Here are some of the tools that CDC uses to keep close tabs on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines:
- v-safe
V-safe provides quick and confidential health check-ins via text messages and web surveys so you can quickly and easily share with CDC how you or your dependent feel after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
- Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)
VAERS is the national system that collects reports of adverse events that happen after vaccination. 10 Things Healthcare Providers Need to Know about VAERS
- COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Monitoring Systems for Pregnant People
Learn how CDC is monitoring the safety of COVID-19 vaccination in people who are pregnant.