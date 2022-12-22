Important update: Healthcare facilities
Ensuring COVID-19 Vaccine Safety in the US

Updated Dec. 22, 2022
Vaccine Safety and Monitoring

  • COVID-19 vaccines were developed using science that has been around for decades.
  • COVID-19 vaccines are safe, and meet the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality.
  • COVID 19-vaccines are effective at preventing severe illness from COVID-19 and limiting the spread of the virus that causes it.
  • Millions of people in the United States have received COVID-19 vaccines.
  • COVID-19 vaccines are monitored by the most intense safety monitoring efforts in U.S. history.

CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccines for everyone ages 6 months and older, and boosters for everyone 5 years and older, if eligible.

  • Children and teens ages 6 months–17 years
  • Adults ages 18 years and older

Are the vaccines safe?
Have vaccines caused any health problems?

To make sure that COVID-19 vaccines are safe, CDC expanded and strengthened the country’s ability to monitor vaccine safety. CDC created new web-based platforms to gather more information about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. These platforms give CDC scientists information about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in real time.

As a result, vaccine safety experts can monitor and detect issues that may not have been seen during the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. If any vaccine safety issues—also called adverse events— are reported, CDC scientists can quickly study them and determine if there is a safety concern with a particular vaccine.

Here are some of the tools that CDC uses to keep close tabs on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines:

Information about Specific Vaccines

COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Publications

Read the latest safety-related research on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Safety Monitoring Systems Information Sheet

Learn more about the systems that monitor the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

[PDF - 84 KB, 1 page]

