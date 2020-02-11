More Information for Healthcare Professionals Administration Overview

General information

Name: BNT162b2

Manufacturer: Pfizer, Inc., and BioNTech

Type of vaccine: mRNA

Learn more about how COVID-19 vaccines work and get a better understanding of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

Number of shots: 2 shots, 21 days apart

How given: Shot in the muscle of the upper arm

Does not contain:

Eggs

Preservatives

Latex

For a full list of ingredients, see Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregiversexternal icon