Important update: Healthcare facilities
CDC has updated select ways to operate healthcare systems effectively in response to COVID-19 vaccination. Learn more
UPDATE
Given new evidence on the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant, CDC has updated the guidance for fully vaccinated people. CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place.
UPDATE
The White House announced that vaccines will be required for international travelers coming into the United States, with an effective date of November 8, 2021. For purposes of entry into the United States, vaccines accepted will include FDA approved or authorized and WHO Emergency Use Listing vaccines. More information is available here.
UPDATE
Travel requirements to enter the United States are changing, starting November 8, 2021. More information is available here.

COVID-19 Travel Recommendations by Destination

Updated Jan. 31, 2022, 02:00 PM
Current Travel Notices

Risk Assessment Level for COVID-19

Level 4: COVID-19 Very High

Avoid travel to these destinations. If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.

Level 3: COVID-19 High

Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to these destinations. Unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to these destinations.

Level 2: COVID-19 Moderate

Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to these destinations. Unvaccinated travelers who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid nonessential travel to these destinations.

Level 1: COVID-19 Low

Make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel to these destinations.

Level Unknown: COVID-19 Unknown

Avoid travel to these destinations. If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.

