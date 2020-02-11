Important update: Healthcare facilities
UPDATEGiven new evidence on the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant, CDC has updated the guidance for fully vaccinated people. CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place.
UPDATEThe White House announced that vaccines will be required for international travelers coming into the United States, with an effective date of November 8, 2021. For purposes of entry into the United States, vaccines accepted will include FDA approved or authorized and WHO Emergency Use Listing vaccines. More information is available here.
UPDATETravel requirements to enter the United States are changing, starting November 8, 2021. More information is available here.
Updated Jan. 31, 2022, 02:00 PM
Risk Assessment Level for COVID-19
Level 4: COVID-19 Very High
Avoid travel to these destinations. If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.
- Albania
- Andorra
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Aruba
- Australia
- Austria
- Bahamas, The
- Bahrain
- Barbados
- Belgium
- Belize
- Bermuda
- Bolivia
- Bonaire
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Brazil
- British Virgin Islands
- Bulgaria
- Burkina Faso
- Burma (Myanmar)
- Canada
- Cape Verde
- Cayman Islands
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Curaçao
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- Estonia
- Eswatini
- Faroe Islands
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- French Guiana
- Georgia
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Greenland
- Grenada
- Guadeloupe
- Guernsey
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Iraq
- Ireland
- Isle of Man
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Jersey (part of the UK)
- Jordan
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Maldives
- Malta
- Martinique
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Namibia
- Netherlands, The
- Niger
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Réunion
- Romania
- Russia
- Saint Barthelemy
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Martin
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- San Marino
- São Tomé and Príncipe
- Saudi Arabia
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Sint Maarten
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Somalia
- South Africa
- South Sudan
- Spain
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Turks and Caicos Islands (U.K.)
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- Uruguay
Level 3: COVID-19 High
Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to these destinations. Unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to these destinations.
- Angola
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Belarus
- Bhutan
- Brunei
- Comoros
- Congo, Republic of the
- Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
- Cuba
- Djibouti
- Easter Island
- Ethiopia
- Equatorial Guinea
- French Polynesia
- Gabon
- Gambia, The
- Ghana
- Guatemala
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Honduras
- India
- Iran
- Japan
- Kenya
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Mali
- Mauritania
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Nepal
- Nigeria
- Oman
- Rwanda
- Saba
- Saint Pierre and Miquelon
- Senegal
- Sint Eustatius
- South Korea
- Sri Lanka
- Thailand
- Togo
- Uganda
- Vietnam
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
Level 2: COVID-19 Moderate
Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to these destinations. Unvaccinated travelers who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid nonessential travel to these destinations.
Level 1: COVID-19 Low
Make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel to these destinations.
Level Unknown: COVID-19 Unknown
Avoid travel to these destinations. If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.
- Afghanistan
- Algeria
- Antarctica
- Azores
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Canary Islands
- Christmas Island
- Cocos (Keeling) Islands
- Cook Islands
- Eritrea
- Kazakhstan
- Kiribati
- Macau SAR
- Mayotte
- Nauru
- New Caledonia
- Nicaragua
- Niue
- Norfolk Island
- North Korea
- Pitcairn Islands (U.K.)
- Saint Helena
- Samoa
- Solomon Islands
- South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
- Sudan
- Syria
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Tokelau
- Tonga
- Turkmenistan
- Tuvalu
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Venezuela
- Wake Island
- Yemen
