COVID-19 Travel Recommendations by Country
With specific exceptions, foreign nationals who have been in any of the following countries during the past 14 days may not enter the United States.
- Chinaexternal icon
- Iranexternal icon
- Most European Countries (Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican City)
- United Kingdomexternal icon (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland)
- Republic of Irelandexternal icon
- Brazilexternal icon
CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to the following destination
- Afghanistan
- Albania
- Algeria
- American Samoa
- Andorra
- Angola
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Aruba
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Azores
- Bahamas, The
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Belize
- Benin
- Bermuda
- Bhutan
- Bolivia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Brazil
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- Bulgaria
- Burkina Faso
- Burma (Myanmar)
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Canary Islands
- Cape Verde
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Chile
- China
- Christmas Island
- Cocos (Keeling) Islands
- Colombia
- Comoros
- Congo, Republic of the
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cuba
- Curaçao
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Denmark
- Djibouti
- Dominican Republic
- Easter Island
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Estonia
- Eswatini (Swaziland)
- Ethiopia
- Faroe Islands
- Finland
- France
- French Guiana
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Georgia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Grenada
- Guadeloupe
- Guam
- Guatemala
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Hong Kong SAR
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Ireland
- Israel, including the West Bank and Gaza
- Italy
- Ivory Coast
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Madagascar
- Madeira Islands
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Mali
- Malta
- Martinique
- Mauritania
- Mayotte
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Montserrat
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Netherlands, The
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Norfolk Island
- North Macedonia
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Pitcairn Islands
- Poland
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Qatar
- Réunion
- Romania
- Russia
- Rwanda
- Saint Helena
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Martin
- Saint Pierre and Miquelon
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- San Marino
- São Tomé and Príncipe
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Sint Maarten
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Somalia
- South Africa
- South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
- South Korea
- South Sudan
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Tokelau
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- U.S. Virgin Islands
- Uruguay
- Uzbekistan
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Wake Island
- Western Sahara
- Yemen
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
CDC recommends that older adults, people of any age with certain underlying medical conditions, and others at increased risk for severe illness postpone all nonessential travel to the following destinations:
CDC recommends that older adults, people of any age with certain underlying medical conditions, and others at increased risk for severe illness talk to their healthcare providers before traveling to the following destinations:
CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to the following destinations because these countries have not reported COVID-19 data and risk is unknown:
