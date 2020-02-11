COVID-19 Travel Recommendations by Country

Updated Aug. 6, 2020
Travelers Prohibited from Entry to the United States

With specific exceptions, foreign nationals who have been in any of the following countries during the past 14 days may not enter the United States.

Level 3: COVID-19 Risk Is High

CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to the following destination

Level 2: COVID-19 Risk Is Moderate

CDC recommends that older adults, people of any age with certain underlying medical conditions, and others at increased risk for severe illness postpone all nonessential travel to the following destinations:

Level 1: COVID-19 Risk Is Low

CDC recommends that older adults, people of any age with certain underlying medical conditions, and others at increased risk for severe illness talk to their healthcare providers before traveling to the following destinations:

No Travel Health Notice: COVID-19 Risk is Very Low
  • British Virgin Islands
  • Brunei
  • Cayman Islands
  • Dominica
  • Falkland Islands
  • French Polynesia
  • Greenland
  • Laos
  • Macau SAR
  • Mauritius
  • New Caledonia
  • Taiwan
  • Timor-Leste
Level 3: No Data Available-COVID-19 Risk is Unknown

CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to the following destinations because these countries have not reported COVID-19 data and risk is unknown:

Last Updated Aug. 6, 2020
