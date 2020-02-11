Coronavirus Disease 2019 Information for Travel
This page includes information about Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) for travelers and travel related industries.
CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to the following destinations:
These destinations are experiencing sustained community transmission of respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The virus can spread from person to person. Older adults and those with chronic medical conditions should consider postponing nonessential travel.
CDC does not recommend canceling or postponing travel to the following destinations. Travelers should practice usual precautions.
- Singapore
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
Community spread means people have been infected with the virus, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected. At this time, the extent of virus spread is not sustained or widespread enough to meet the criteria for a travel health notice. If that changes, CDC will update this page.