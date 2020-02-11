Coronavirus Disease 2019 Information for Travel

Related Pages

This page includes information about Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) for travelers and travel related industries.

Traveler pulling a suitcase. Airplane in the background.

Frequently Asked Questions and Answers for Travelers

globe asia solid icon
Travelers to China
Warning Level 3

CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to the following destinations:

Alert Level 2

These destinations are experiencing sustained community transmission of respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The virus can spread from person to person. Older adults and those with chronic medical conditions should consider postponing nonessential travel.

Watch Level 1

CDC does not recommend canceling or postponing travel to the following destinations. Travelers should practice usual precautions.

Other Destinations with Risk of Community Spread
  • Singapore
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand
  • Vietnam

Community spread means people have been infected with the virus, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected. At this time, the extent of virus spread is not sustained or widespread enough to meet the criteria for a travel health notice. If that changes, CDC will update this page.

 Resources for Ships

 Resources for Airlines

Additional Resources

Page last reviewed: February 24, 2020
Content source: National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD), Division of Viral Diseases