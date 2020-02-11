Aquatics FAQs
Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People
COVID-19 Homepage
People with Certain Medical Conditions
If you test positive for COVID-19 and have one or more health conditions that increase your risk of becoming very sick, treatment may be available. Contact a health professional right away after a positive test to determine if you may be eligible, even if your symptoms are mild right now. Don’t delay: Treatment must be started within the first few days to be effective.
This information is intended for a general audience. Healthcare professionals should see Underlying Medical Conditions Associated with Higher Risk for Severe COVID-19 for more detailed information.
What You Need To Know
- A person with any of the medical conditions listed below is more likely to get very sick with COVID-19.
- Staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines (getting primary series and booster) and following preventive measures for COVID-19 are important. This is especially important if you are older or have severe health conditions or more than one health condition, including those on the list below.
- Approved and authorized COVID-19 vaccines (primary series and booster) are safe and effective.
- Some immunocompromised people, or people with weakened immune systems, may be eligible for a COVID-19 additional primary shot.
- The list below does not include all possible conditions that put you at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19. If you have a condition not included on this list, talk to your healthcare professional about how best to manage your condition and protect yourself from COVID-19.
Overview
Based on the current evidence, a person with any of the conditions listed below is more likely to get very sick with COVID-19. This means that a person with one or more of these conditions and who gets very sick with COVID-19 more likely to:
- Be hospitalized
- Need intensive care
- Require a ventilator to help them breathe
- Die
In addition:
- Older adults are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19. More than 81% of COVID-19 deaths occur in people over age 65. The number of deaths among people over age 65 is 97 times higher than the number of deaths among people ages 18-29 years.
- A person’s risk of severe illness from COVID-19 increases as the number of underlying medical conditions they have increases.
- Some people are at increased risk of getting very sick or dying from COVID-19 because of where they live or work, or because they can’t get health care. This includes many people from racial and ethnic minority groups and people with disabilities.
- Studies have shown people from racial and ethnic minority groups are also dying from COVID-19 at younger ages. People in racial and ethnic minority groups are often younger when they develop chronic medical conditions and may be more likely to have more than one medical condition.
- People with disabilities are more likely than those without disabilities to have chronic health conditions, live in shared group (also called “congregate”) settings, and face more barriers in accessing health care. Studies have shown that some people with certain disabilities are more likely to get COVID-19 and have worse outcomes.
Staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines (getting primary series and booster) and following preventive measures for COVID-19 are important. This is especially important if you are older or have severe health conditions or more than one health condition, including those on this list. Learn more about how CDC develops COVID-19 vaccination recommendations. If you have a medical condition, learn more about Actions You Can Take.
Medical Conditions
- The conditions on this list are in alphabetical order. They are not in order of risk.
- CDC completed a review for each medical condition on this list. This was done to ensure that these conditions met criteria for inclusion on this list. CDC conducts ongoing reviews of additional underlying conditions. If other medical conditions have enough evidence, they might be added to the list.
- Because we are learning more about COVID-19 every day, this list does not include all medical conditions that place a person at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Rare medical conditions, including many conditions that mostly affect children, may not be included on the list below. We will update the list as we learn more.
- A person with a condition that is not listed may still be at greater risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 than other people who do not have the condition. It is important that you talk with your healthcare professional about your risk.
Cancer
Having cancer can make you more likely to get very sick from COVID-19. Treatments for many types of cancer can weaken your body’s ability to fight off disease. At this time, based on available studies, having a history of cancer may increase your risk.
Get more information:
Chronic kidney disease
Having chronic kidney disease of any stage can make you more likely to get very sick from COVID-19.
Get more information:
Chronic liver disease
Having chronic liver disease can make you more likely to get very sick from COVID-19. Chronic liver disease can include alcohol-related liver disease, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, autoimmune hepatitis, and cirrhosis (or scarring of the liver).
Get more information:
Chronic lung diseases
Having a chronic lung disease can make you more likely to get very sick from COVID-19. Chronic lung diseases can include:
- Asthma, if it’s moderate to severe
- Bronchiectasis (thickening of the lungs’ airways)
- Bronchopulmonary dysplasia (chronic lung disease affecting newborns)
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including emphysema and chronic bronchitis
- Having damaged or scarred lung tissue known as interstitial lung disease (including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis)
- Pulmonary embolism (blood clot in the lungs)
- Pulmonary hypertension (high blood pressure in the lungs)
Get more information:
- COPD
- Asthma
- People with Moderate to Severe Asthma
- American Lung Association: Controlling Chronic Lung Diseases Amid COVID-19 external icon
Cystic Fibrosis
Having cystic fibrosis, with or without lung or other solid organ transplant (like kidney, liver, intestines, heart, and pancreas) can make you more likely to get very sick from COVID-19.
Get more information:
Dementia or other neurological conditions
Having neurological conditions, such as dementia, can make you more likely to get very sick from COVID-19.
Get more information:
Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)
Having either type 1 or type 2 diabetes can make you more likely to get very sick from COVID-19.
Get more information:
Disabilities
People with some types of disabilities may be more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 because of underlying medical conditions, living in congregate settings, or systemic health and social inequities, including:
- People with any type of disability that makes it more difficult to do certain activities or interact with the world around them, including people who need help with self-care or daily activities
- People with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)
- People with cerebral palsy
- People with birth defects
- People with intellectual and developmental disabilities
- People with learning disabilities
- People with spinal cord injuriesexternal icon
- People with Down syndrome
Get more information:
Heart conditions
Having heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, and possibly high blood pressure (hypertension) can make you more likely to get very sick from COVID-19.
Get more information:
- Heart Disease
- American Heart Association: COVID-19external icon
- NHLBI Information & Resources on COVID-19external icon
HIV infection
Having HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) can make you more likely to get very sick from COVID-19.
Get more information:
Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)
Some people are immunocompromised or have a weakened immune system. For example, people on chemotherapy or who have had a solid organ transplant, like a kidney transplant or heart transplant. Being immunocompromised can make you more likely to get very sick from COVID-19. Many conditions and treatments can cause a person to be immunocompromised or have a weakened immune system. For example, some people inherit problems with their immune system. One example is called Primary immunodeficiency. Other people have to use certain types of medicines for a long time, like corticosteroids, that weaken their immune system. Such long-term uses can lead to secondary or acquired immunodeficiency.
People who are immunocompromised or are taking medicines that weaken their immune system may not be protected even if they are up to date on their vaccines. They should continue to take all precautions recommended for people who are not vaccinated people, including wearing a well-fitting mask, until advised otherwise by their healthcare professionals.
After completing the primary series, some moderately or severely immunocompromised people should get an additional primary shot.
Everyone 12 years and older, including immunocompromised people, should get a booster shot. If you are eligible for an additional primary shot, you should get this dose first before you get a booster shot.
Get more information:
- Types of Primary Immune Deficiency Diseasesexternal icon
- Jeffrey Modell Foundationexternal icon
- Immune Deficiency Foundationexternal icon
- Primary Immunodeficiency (PI)
Mental health conditions
Having mood disorders, including depression, and schizophrenia spectrum disorders can make you more likely to get very sick from COVID-19.
Get more information:
- National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) Shareable Resources on Coping with COVID-19external icon
- National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) Depressionexternal icon
- Mood Disordersexternal icon
Overweight and obesity
Overweight (defined as a body mass index (BMI) is 25 kg/m2 or higher, but under 30 kg/m2), obesity (BMI is 30 kg/m2 or higher, but under 40 kg/m2), or severe obesity (BMI is 40 kg/m2 or higher), can make you more likely to get very sick from COVID-19. The risk of severe COVID-19 illness increases sharply with higher BMI.
Get more information:
- Overweight & Obesity | CDC
- Obesity, Race/Ethnicity, and COVID-19
- Obesity Action Coalition: COVID-19 and Obesityexternal icon
Physical inactivity
People who do little or no physical activity, or exercise, are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 than those who are physically active. Being physically active (or exercising regularly) is important to being healthy. Get more information on physical activity and health, physical activity recommendations, how to become more active, and how to create activity-friendly communities:
- Physical Activity
- Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, 2nd editionexternal icon
- Move Your Way®external icon
- Active People, Healthy Nation SM: Strategies to Increase Physical Activity
- National Center on Health, Physical Activity and Disability – Building Healthy Inclusive Communitiesexternal icon
Pregnancy
Pregnant and recently pregnant people (for at least 42 days following end of pregnancy) are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 compared with non-pregnant people.
Get more information:
- Pregnant and Recently Pregnant People
- Toolkit for Pregnant People and New Parents
- Investigating the Impact of COVID-19 during Pregnancy
Sickle cell disease or thalassemia
Having hemoglobin blood disorders like sickle cell disease (SCD) or thalassemia can make you more likely to get very sick from COVID-19.
Get more information:
Smoking, current or former
Being a current or former cigarette smoker can make you more likely to get very sick from COVID-19. If you currently smoke, quit. If you used to smoke, don’t start again. If you’ve never smoked, don’t start.
Get more information:
Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant
Having had a solid organ or blood stem cell transplant, which includes bone marrow transplants, can make you more likely to get very sick from COVID-19.
Get more information:
Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain
Having cerebrovascular disease, such as having a stroke, can make you more likely to get very sick from COVID-19.
Get more information:
Substance use disorders
Having a substance use disorder (such as alcohol, opioid, or cocaine use disorder) can make you more likely to get very sick from COVID-19.
Get more information:
Tuberculosis
Having tuberculosis can make you more likely to get very sick from COVID-19.
Get more information:
Additional Information on Children and Teens
People of all ages, including children, can get very sick with COVID-19. Children with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for getting very sick compared to children without underlying medical conditions.
Current evidence suggests that children with medical complexity, with genetic, neurologic, or metabolic conditions, or with congenital heart disease can be at increased risk for getting very sick with COVID-19. Like adults, children with obesity, diabetes, asthma or chronic lung disease, sickle cell disease, or who are immunocompromised can also be at increased risk for getting very sick from COVID-19. Check out COVID-19 Vaccines for Children and Teens | CDC for more information on vaccination information for children.
Actions You Can Take
It is important to protect yourself and others by taking preventive measures against COVID-19:
- Stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines
- Wear a well-fitting mask
- Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces
- Test to prevent the spread to others
- Wash your hands often
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Monitor your health daily
Please contact your state, tribal, local, or territorial health department for more information on COVID-19 vaccination in your area. It is also important for people with medical conditions and their healthcare professionals to work together and manage those conditions carefully and safely. Stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, including getting a booster when eligible. If you have a medical condition, the following are actions you can take based on your medical conditions and other risk factors.
Seek care when needed
- Call your healthcare professionals if you have any concerns about your medical conditions or if you get sick and think that you may have COVID-19. Discuss steps you can take to manage your health and risks. If you need emergency help, call 911 right away.
- Do not delay getting care for your medical condition because of COVID-19. Emergency departments, urgent care, clinics, and your healthcare professionals have infection prevention plans to help protect you from getting COVID-19 if you need care.
Continue medications and preventive care
- Continue your medicines and do not change your treatment plan without talking to your healthcare professionals.
- Have at least a 30-day supply of prescription and non-prescription medicines. Talk to a healthcare professional, insurer, or pharmacist about getting an extra supply (i.e., more than 30 days) of prescription medicines, if possible, to reduce your trips to the pharmacy.
- Follow your current treatment plan (e.g., Asthma Action Plan, dialysis schedule, blood sugar testing, nutrition, and exercise recommendations) to keep your medical condition(s) under control.
- When possible, keep your appointments (e.g., vaccinations and blood pressure checks) with your healthcare professionals. Check with your healthcare professionals about safety precautions for office visits and ask about telemedicine or virtual healthcare appointment options.
- Learn about stress and coping. You may feel increased stress during this pandemic. Fear and anxiety can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions. It can be helpful to talk with a professional like a counselor, therapist, psychologist, or psychiatrist. Ask your healthcare professionals if you would like to speak with a professional. Getting regular exercise and being physically active is also a great way to reduce stress.
Accommodate dietary needs and avoid triggers
- Have non-perishable food choices such as canned goods available that meet your needs based on your medical condition (e.g., kidney diet and KCER 3-Day Emergency Diet Planexternal icon, diabetic diet).
- Know the triggers for your condition and avoid when possible (e.g., avoid asthma triggers by having another member of your household clean and disinfect your house for you or avoid possible sickle cell disease triggers to prevent pain crises).
Don’t Delay: Test Soon and Treat Early
File Details: 361 KB, 1 page