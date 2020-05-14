Communities, Schools, Workplaces, and Events

Guidance for Where You Live, Work, Learn, Pray, and Play

Español简体中文Tiếng Việt한국어
Other Languages
aerial view of a town
Community Mitigation Strategies

CDC Community Mitigation Framework: Actions that individuals, businesses, health departments, and community settings (such as schools) can take to slow the spread of COVID-19

three workers wearing masks and talking
Community Locations and Events
Office floor showing people working at their desks
Education and Child Care
woman talking to older woman wearing mask
Shared Housing and Institutions
first responder talking to driver
Public Services and Infrastructure
aerial view of a town

Planning to reopen?

New guidance and decision tools

head side mask icon
Worker Safety and Support
cleaning icon
Cleaning and Disinfecting
comment alt medical icon
Communication Resources
More Information
Page last reviewed: May 14, 2020
