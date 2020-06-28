Cases in the U.S.
CDC COVID Data Tracker
Cases & Deaths by Jurisdiction
This map shows COVID-19 cases and deaths reported by U.S. states, the District of Columbia, New York City, and other U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions. Hover over the map to see the number of cases and deaths reported in each jurisdiction. To go to a jurisdiction’s health department website, click on the jurisdiction on the map.
Tap on the map or the plus (+) sign below the map to see the number of cases and deaths reported by each U.S. state, the District of Columbia, New York City, and other U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions.
New Cases by Day
The following chart shows the number of new COVID-19 cases reported each day in the U.S. since the beginning of the outbreak. Hover over the bars to see the number of new cases by day.
CDC has moved the following information to the Previous U.S. COVID-19 Case Data page.
- Level of community transmission by jurisdiction — last updated May 18, 2020
- Total number of cases by day — last updated April 28, 2020
- Number of cases by source of exposure — last updated April 16, 2020
- Number of cases from Wuhan, China and the Diamond Princess cruise — last updated April 16, 2020
- Number of cases by illness start date — last updated April 15, 2020
Updated Daily
This page is updated daily based on data confirmed at 4:00pm ET the day before.
Reported by Jurisdiction’s Health Department
Data on this page are reported voluntarily to CDC by each jurisdiction’s health department. CDC encourages all jurisdictions to report the most complete and accurate information that best represents the current status of the pandemic in their jurisdiction.
Number of Jurisdictions
There are currently 56 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions reporting cases of COVID-19. This includes 50 states, District of Columbia, Guam, New York City, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S Virgin Islands. New York State’s case and death counts do not include New York City’s counts as they are separate jurisdictions.
Confirmed & Probable Counts
As of April 14, 2020, CDC case counts and death counts include both confirmed and probable cases and deaths. This change was made to reflect an interim COVID-19 position statement pdf iconexternal iconissued by the Council for State and Territorial Epidemiologists on April 5, 2020. The position statement included a case definition and made COVID-19 a nationally notifiable disease. Nationally notifiable disease cases are voluntarily reported to CDC by jurisdictions.
A confirmed case or death is defined by meeting confirmatory laboratory evidence for COVID-19.
A probable case or death is defined by one of the following:
- Meeting clinical criteria AND epidemiologic evidence with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19
- Meeting presumptive laboratory evidence AND either clinical criteria OR epidemiologic evidence
- Meeting vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID19
Not all jurisdictions report confirmed and probable cases and deaths to CDC. When not available to CDC, it is noted as N/A.
Accuracy of Data
CDC does not know the exact number of COVID-19 illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths for a variety of reasons. COVID-19 can cause mild illness, symptoms might not appear immediately, there are delays in reporting and testing, not everyone who is infected gets tested or seeks medical care, and there may be differences in how jurisdictions confirm numbers.
Changes & Fluctuations in Data
Health departments may update case data over time when they receive more complete and accurate information.
The number of new cases reported each day fluctuates. There is generally less reporting on the weekends and holidays.
Differences between CDC and Jurisdiction Data
If the number of cases or deaths reported by CDC is different from the number reported by jurisdiction health departments, data reported by jurisdictions should be considered the most up to date. The differences may be due to the timing of the reporting and website updates.