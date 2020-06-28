Cases in the U.S.

Updated June 28, 2020, 03:00 PM
Total Cases 2,581,229 35,664 New Cases*
Total Deaths 126,739 370 New Deaths*
Cases & Deaths by Jurisdiction

40 jurisdictions report more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19.

This map shows COVID-19 cases and deaths reported by U.S. states, the District of Columbia, New York City, and other U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions. Hover over the map to see the number of cases and deaths reported in each jurisdiction. To go to a jurisdiction’s health department website, click on the jurisdiction on the map.

Tap on the map or the plus (+) sign below the map to see the number of cases and deaths reported by each U.S. state, the District of Columbia, New York City, and other U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions.

New Cases by Day

The following chart shows the number of new COVID-19 cases reported each day in the U.S. since the beginning of the outbreak. Hover over the bars to see the number of new cases by day.

Tap on the blue bars or the plus (+) sign below the chart to see the number of new cases reported each day since the beginning of the outbreak.

Cases & Deaths among Healthcare Personnel

Data were collected from 2,179,289 people, but healthcare personnel status was only available for 469,644 (21.6%) people. For the 88,082 cases of COVID-19 among healthcare personnel, death status was only available for 57,601 (65.4%).

Cases among HCP 88,082
Deaths among HCP 481
Page last reviewed: June 11, 2020
Content source: National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD), Division of Viral Diseases