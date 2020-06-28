Updated Daily

This page is updated daily based on data confirmed at 4:00pm ET the day before.

Reported by Jurisdiction’s Health Department

Data on this page are reported voluntarily to CDC by each jurisdiction’s health department. CDC encourages all jurisdictions to report the most complete and accurate information that best represents the current status of the pandemic in their jurisdiction.

Number of Jurisdictions

There are currently 56 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions reporting cases of COVID-19. This includes 50 states, District of Columbia, Guam, New York City, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S Virgin Islands. New York State’s case and death counts do not include New York City’s counts as they are separate jurisdictions.

Confirmed & Probable Counts

As of April 14, 2020, CDC case counts and death counts include both confirmed and probable cases and deaths. This change was made to reflect an interim COVID-19 position statement pdf iconexternal iconissued by the Council for State and Territorial Epidemiologists on April 5, 2020. The position statement included a case definition and made COVID-19 a nationally notifiable disease. Nationally notifiable disease cases are voluntarily reported to CDC by jurisdictions.

A confirmed case or death is defined by meeting confirmatory laboratory evidence for COVID-19.

A probable case or death is defined by one of the following:

Meeting clinical criteria AND epidemiologic evidence with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19

Meeting presumptive laboratory evidence AND either clinical criteria OR epidemiologic evidence

Meeting vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID19

Not all jurisdictions report confirmed and probable cases and deaths to CDC. When not available to CDC, it is noted as N/A.

Accuracy of Data

CDC does not know the exact number of COVID-19 illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths for a variety of reasons. COVID-19 can cause mild illness, symptoms might not appear immediately, there are delays in reporting and testing, not everyone who is infected gets tested or seeks medical care, and there may be differences in how jurisdictions confirm numbers.

Changes & Fluctuations in Data

Health departments may update case data over time when they receive more complete and accurate information.

The number of new cases reported each day fluctuates. There is generally less reporting on the weekends and holidays.

Differences between CDC and Jurisdiction Data

If the number of cases or deaths reported by CDC is different from the number reported by jurisdiction health departments, data reported by jurisdictions should be considered the most up to date. The differences may be due to the timing of the reporting and website updates.