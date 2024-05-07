Cancer Screening Tests

Overview

CDC supports screening for breast, cervical, colorectal (colon), and lung cancers as recommended by the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF).

Screening means checking your body for cancer before you have symptoms. Getting screening tests regularly may find breast, cervical, and colorectal (colon) cancers early, when treatment is likely to work best. Lung cancer screening is recommended for some people who are at high risk.

Cancer Doesn't Wait

In this video, Dr. Lisa Richardson, Dr. Robert W. Carlson, and Dr. Laura Makaroff talk about the importance of routine cancer screenings.