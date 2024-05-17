Preventing West Nile

Prevention tips

West Nile virus is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes bite during the day and night.

There are no vaccines or medicines to prevent West Nile.

The best way to prevent West Nile is to protect yourself from mosquito bites.

Use insect repellent

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants

Treat clothing and gear

Take steps to control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors

Additional information about protecting yourself from mosquito bites is available on the CDC Mosquitoes website.