About OEEO

At a glance
The Office of Equal Employment Opportunity (OEEO) follows a set mission, vision, and number of goals to ensure an environment at CDC/ATSDR that protects the rights of all applicants and employees involved.
Our mission
OEEO's mission is to end employment discrimination and promote equal employment opportunity in the workplace.
Vision
To be a model EEO program that protects rights and serves all CDC staff.
Values
CDC/Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) are committed to a policy of nondiscrimination in all personnel practices. This ensures equal opportunity for employment, promotion, and training for all segments of the workforce.
Priorities
OEEO is committed to protecting the rights and providing applicants, employees, and the agency with essential information under Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) federal statutes, policies, regulations, and guidance.
Goals
OEEO is a critical partner in achieving CDC and ATSDR’s public health goals. Federal law protects you from being discriminated on the following bases:
- Race or color
- Religion
- Sex and pregnancy
- Age (40 or older)
- Disability
- National origin
- Retaliation
- Genetics
Our office supports the agency’s responsibility of maintaining a model Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) program.
Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) guidelines states that model EEO programs address concerns under Title VII and Section 501 of the Rehabilitation Act.
The six essential elements for a model EEO program, as outlined in the EEO Management Directive 715 are as follows:
- Demonstrated commitment from agency leadership
- Integration of EEO into the agency’s strategic mission
- Management and program accountability
- Proactive prevention of unlawful discrimination
- Efficiency
- Responsiveness and legal compliance
If you have any questions, please contact us at 770-488-3210.
Our work
OEEO leads efforts to track and report on objectives, strategies, and actions aligned with U.S. EEOC mandates. This ensures the agency's progress toward establishing a model EEO program.
The Affirmative Employment Program (AEP) Team supports CDC/ATSDR's goal of maintaining a workforce that represents the communities that we serve. The AEP is an integral part of CDC's EEO program.
The Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Team is committed to preventing and managing disruptive workplace conflict. They provide efficient and effective services to CDC/ATADR employees.
The EEO Complaints and Adjudication Team strives to handle all allegations of discrimination with great care. CDC recognizes and values our employees and staff and takes pride in being a safe and healthy place to work.
The Reasonable Accommodation (RA) Team at CDC is committed to accommodating and ensuring the safety of persons with disabilities as mandated by the Rehabilition Act of 1973 and The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, As Amended.