About OEEO

To be a model EEO program that protects rights and serves all CDC staff.

OEEO's mission is to end employment discrimination and promote equal employment opportunity in the workplace.

CDC/Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) are committed to a policy of nondiscrimination in all personnel practices. This ensures equal opportunity for employment, promotion, and training for all segments of the workforce.

OEEO is committed to protecting the rights and providing applicants, employees, and the agency with essential information under Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) federal statutes, policies, regulations, and guidance.

Goals

OEEO is a critical partner in achieving CDC and ATSDR’s public health goals. Federal law protects you from being discriminated on the following bases:

Race or color

Religion

Sex and pregnancy

Age (40 or older)

Disability

National origin

Retaliation

Genetics

Our office supports the agency’s responsibility of maintaining a model Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) program.

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) guidelines states that model EEO programs address concerns under Title VII and Section 501 of the Rehabilitation Act.

The six essential elements for a model EEO program, as outlined in the EEO Management Directive 715 are as follows:

Demonstrated commitment from agency leadership Integration of EEO into the agency’s strategic mission Management and program accountability Proactive prevention of unlawful discrimination Efficiency Responsiveness and legal compliance

If you have any questions, please contact us at 770-488-3210.