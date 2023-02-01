Epidemiology Elective Program

Related Pages

The student application period for 2024 rotations is open now through March 31, 2023.

Apply to be an EEP Student

 The host site application period is open now through April 30, 2023, to CDC, other federal agencies, and state, tribal, local, territorial health departments.

Apply to Host an EEP Student

Contact us at epielective@cdc.gov.

The Epidemiology Elective Program (EEP) introduces medical and veterinary students to applied epidemiology, public health, and global health through hands-on experience and mentorship by CDC subject matter experts. This program offers 6- or 8-week rotations based at CDC sites, other federal sites, and state, tribal, local, and territorial health departments.

Businessman working investment project modern office.Touching pad contemporary laptop.
Overview
laptop keyboard with finger pressing on spacebar
Apply to Be an EEP Student
Two men and a woman sitting at table conversing
Apply to Host an EEP Student
Group of Medical Doctors
Alumni Testimonials

EEP partners with the CDC Foundation to provide several monetary awards annually to EEP graduates to attend the annual Epidemic Intelligence Service conference. Visit the awards page to learn more about the awardees and criteria for the CDC-Hubert Global Health Award and the Pappaioanou Veterinary Public Health and Applied Epidemiology Award.