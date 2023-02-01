Epidemiology Elective Program
EEP students learn from EIS officers about careers at the CDC
EEP students contribute to CDC publications and guidelines
EEP students share their testimonials
EEP students learn about surveillance of disease, injury, and other health conditions
EEP Students try on biosafety suits during a tour of the CDC Museum
The student application period for 2024 rotations is open now through March 31, 2023.
The host site application period is open now through April 30, 2023, to CDC, other federal agencies, and state, tribal, local, territorial health departments.
Contact us at epielective@cdc.gov.
The Epidemiology Elective Program (EEP) introduces medical and veterinary students to applied epidemiology, public health, and global health through hands-on experience and mentorship by CDC subject matter experts. This program offers 6- or 8-week rotations based at CDC sites, other federal sites, and state, tribal, local, and territorial health departments.
EEP partners with the CDC Foundation to provide several monetary awards annually to EEP graduates to attend the annual Epidemic Intelligence Service conference. Visit the awards page to learn more about the awardees and criteria for the CDC-Hubert Global Health Award and the Pappaioanou Veterinary Public Health and Applied Epidemiology Award.