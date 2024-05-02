About the E-learning Institute

Opportunities & Updates The E-Learning Institute fellowship is paused for 2024. Please stay tuned for updates.

Overview The CDC E-learning Institute (ELI) is a six-month online fellowship for public health training professionals who have limited experience in designing e-learning products. The fellowship offers access to CDC e-learning materials and subject matter experts. Participants have the opportunity to learn innovative strategies from peers in a positive, hands-on environment. The CDC partners with the Public Health Foundation (PHF) to manage the ELI fellowship.

Benefits ELI participant benefits include: Achieving competency in instructional design and e-learning best practices.

Interacting with public health e-learning mentors.

Collaborating with public health professionals in federal, state, local, tribal, academic, or hospital settings.

Developing a functional online training product in six months that is posted on TRAIN . ELI public health community benefits include: Increased capacity of the public health workforce to create quality e-learning.

Established connections to a community of practice for public health learning professionals.

Reduced travel costs for in-person training.

Increased learning opportunities for the public health workforce through TRAIN .

What to expect ELI applicants must have supervisory approval.

Workload, travel, and previous commitments should be carefully considered before applying.

There is no cost to apply or participate in ELI.

Fellowship activities require 2-3 hours per week for hands-on learning and discussion.

The Fellowship product design and development phase requires up to 10 additional hours of personal time each week.

ELI participants must attend one in-person meeting, pending CDC travel/safety recommendations or other travel restrictions.

ELI participants do not receive a stipend.

Spotlight on the Class of 2023 Congratulations to the ELI class of 2023!