Public Health 101 Series

Course menu
Learn about the study of how diseases emerge, move through populations, and how they are prevented.
Introduction to Public Health Surveillance
Learn about collecting, analyzing, and interpreting health data and how it's used for prevention.
Introduction to Prevention Effectiveness
Learn about public health economic costs, studies, and evaluation methods.
Introduction to Public Health Informatics
Learn about methods for collecting, compiling, and presenting health information.
Introduction to Public Health Laboratories
Learn about public health laboratories and how lab results are used in public health practice.