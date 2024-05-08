Public Health 101 Series

Course menu

Historic 1960 photo of nurse caring for polio patient in an iron lung.

Introduction to Public Health

Learn about the history, mission and core functions of public health.
Epidemiologist standing at a resident's door collecting health data using a survey.

Introduction to Epidemiology

Learn about the study of how diseases emerge, move through populations, and how they are prevented.
Map of the USA showing disease outbreaks spread across the country.

Introduction to Public Health Surveillance

Learn about collecting, analyzing, and interpreting health data and how it's used for prevention.
Health economist reviewing data and graphs on a computer monitor and tablet.

Introduction to Prevention Effectiveness

Learn about public health economic costs, studies, and evaluation methods.
Computer screen displaying health system data with colorful line graphs and a bar graph.

Introduction to Public Health Informatics

Learn about methods for collecting, compiling, and presenting health information.
Scientist wearing personal protective equipment while working in a public health laboratory.

Introduction to Public Health Laboratories

Learn about public health laboratories and how lab results are used in public health practice.