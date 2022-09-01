The Public Health 101 Series provides an introduction to public health and covers the sciences essential to public health practice. The fundamental scientific components span topics in epidemiology, public health informatics and surveillance, health economics, public health laboratory science, and related fields.

This series is designed for

Public health professionals who have not had formal training in a particular core area or who would like a refresher

Persons new to public health

Public health educators and instructors

Persons interested in pursuing public health careers

Materials are offered in different formats for use by learners and instructors.