Public Health 101 Series

Related Pages
A gloved laboratory person performs an examination of bacterial culture plate

Public Health 101

An introduction to public health and the sciences essential to public health practice

The Public Health 101 Series provides an introduction to public health and covers the sciences essential to public health practice. The fundamental scientific components span topics in epidemiology, public health informatics and surveillance, health economics, public health laboratory science, and related fields.

This series is designed for

  • Public health professionals who have not had formal training in a particular core area or who would like a refresher
  • Persons new to public health
  • Public health educators and instructors
  • Persons interested in pursuing public health careers

Materials are offered in different formats for use by learners and instructors.

Introduction to Public Health

An overview of public health core functions and essential services

Introduction to Epidemiology

An overview of epidemiology investigations, methods, and data collection

Introduction to Prevention Effectiveness

An overview of the importance of public health economic studies and evaluation methods

Introduction to Public Health Informatics

An overview of the importance of public health informatics and its role in public health

Introduction to Public Health Surveillance

An overview of public health surveillance systems and methods

Introduction to Public Health Laboratories

An overview of public health laboratory core functions and services