Public Health 101 Series
The Public Health 101 Series provides an introduction to public health and covers the sciences essential to public health practice. The fundamental scientific components span topics in epidemiology, public health informatics and surveillance, health economics, public health laboratory science, and related fields.
This series is designed for
- Public health professionals who have not had formal training in a particular core area or who would like a refresher
- Persons new to public health
- Public health educators and instructors
- Persons interested in pursuing public health careers
Materials are offered in different formats for use by learners and instructors.
Introduction to Prevention Effectiveness
An overview of the importance of public health economic studies and evaluation methods