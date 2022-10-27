Training Development

Related Pages
The ADDIE Model appears on the laptop of a woman working from home

Training Development

Resources to help you develop quality training to improve public health

Training is an organized activity that provides information and instruction to help a learner attain knowledge and/or skill. The goal of training is to improve the learner’s competence, capacity, and performance. Training uses communication and education techniques and tools to provide the learner with the knowledge and attitude to build skills.

This site provides credible resources to help you design and develop quality training to improve public health and connect with others who are doing similar work.

Tools and Resources

ADDIE Model

Quality Standards

Professional Connections