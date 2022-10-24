The Office of Equal Employment Opportunity and Workplace Equity (OEEOWE) fosters an inclusive culture, both nationally and internationally, through equity, opportunity, and respect. OEEOWE is a critical partner in achieving our public health goals.

We believe that diversity in our workforce brings broad skills, experiences, and capabilities. Diversity in gender, race, ethnicity and other unique aspects are what make this agency richly and wonderfully empowered and capable to do the work of health protection and disease prevention for all people.