Office of Equal Employment Opportunity and Workplace Equity (OEEOWE)
The Office of Equal Employment Opportunity and Workplace Equity (OEEOWE) fosters an inclusive culture, both nationally and internationally, through equity, opportunity, and respect. OEEOWE is a critical partner in achieving our public health goals.
We believe that diversity in our workforce brings broad skills, experiences, and capabilities. Diversity in gender, race, ethnicity and other unique aspects are what make this agency richly and wonderfully empowered and capable to do the work of health protection and disease prevention for all people.
On May 15, 2002, Congress enacted the ‘‘Notification and Federal Employee Antidiscrimination and Retaliation Act of 2002,’’ which is now known as the No FEAR Act.
Under the Whistleblower Protection Enhancement Act of 2012 (WPEA) (P.L. 112-199), agencies making use of any nondisclosure policy, form, or agreement shall also post the following quoted statement on their agency website:
See 5 USCA § 2302 Note; Pub.L. No. 112–199, 126 Stat. 1465.