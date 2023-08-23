Protect yourself from the dangers of fentanyl

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Illicitly manufactured fentanyl is being added to other drugs because of its extreme potency, which makes drugs cheaper, more powerful, more addictive, and more dangerous. Drugs may contain deadly levels of fentanyl, and you wouldn’t be able to see it, taste it, or smell it. However, fentanyl test strips are a simple, inexpensive, and effective way to test drugs for fentanyl and help prevent overdose. Learn more about the dangers of fentanyl and ways to protect yourself at cdc.gov/stopoverdose/fentanyl.

