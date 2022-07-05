CDC Continuing Education (CE)

CDC’s continuing education (CE) accreditation activities support the agency’s role of developing leaders and training the health workforce to protect the nation’s health. CDC provides accreditation services for CDC programs, and to their partners. A CDC partner is defined as an organization or institution that is developing an educational activity that has received funding from a CDC grant, cooperative agreement, interagency agreement, or contract that conveys the intention to use the funding for training or workforce development. Examples of CDC partners include colleges and universities, nonprofit organizations, state health departments, and other federal agencies.

CDC provides technical assistance to developers of CE activities to ensure that activities meet the educational design and accreditation standards of nine accrediting organizations.

CDC’s CE activities are designed to increase health professionals’ knowledge and competence and, ultimately, to improve the public’s health. CE is supported by evidence-based research and follows a quality improvement approach to problem-solving and critical thinking. CDC’s educational activities are developed by analyzing gaps in learner knowledge, competence, and performance or outcomes based on needs.

Mission

To advocate, promote, and oversee the delivery of CE activities for health professionals and those who work as part of interdisciplinary teams that prepare for emerging threats to the public’s health.

Goals

To improve workforce knowledge, competence, and attitudes that strengthen U.S. and global public health practice

To achieve optimal therapeutic outcomes and patient safety

To promote lifelong learning

Objectives