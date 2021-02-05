Pharmacies Participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination is a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories, and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks to increase access to COVID-19 vaccination across the United States. Below is a list of the retail pharmacies in each state that will be receiving vaccine through this program during the week of February 8, 2020. This list is specific to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program; some states have engaged additional pharmacies directly to assist with vaccination efforts.

Federal Pharmacy Partners

Retail pharmacies participating in the program will vary by state and territory. Visit the pharmacy’s website to find out if they are providing COVID-19 vaccine in your community.