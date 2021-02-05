Pharmacies Participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program
The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination is a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories, and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks to increase access to COVID-19 vaccination across the United States. Below is a list of the retail pharmacies in each state that will be receiving vaccine through this program during the week of February 8, 2020. This list is specific to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program; some states have engaged additional pharmacies directly to assist with vaccination efforts.
Federal Pharmacy Partners
Retail pharmacies participating in the program will vary by state and territory. Visit the pharmacy’s website to find out if they are providing COVID-19 vaccine in your community.
Federal Retail Pharmacy Program Partners
- Walgreens (including Duane Reade)
- CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (including Long’s)
- Walmart, Inc. (including Sam’s Club)
- Rite Aid Corp.
- The Kroger Co. (including Kroger, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Ralphs, King Soopers, Smiths, City Market, Dillons, Mariano’s, Pick-n-Save, Copps, Metro Market)
- Publix Super Markets, Inc.
- Costco Wholesale Corp.
- Albertsons Companies, Inc. (including Osco, Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Star Market, Shaw’s, Haggen, Acme, Randalls, Carrs, Market Street, United, Vons, Pavilions, Amigos, Lucky’s, Pak n Save, Sav-On)
- Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Meijer Inc.
- H-E-B, LP
- Retail Business Services, LLC (including Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Company, Hannaford Bros Co, Stop & Shop)
- Southeastern Grocers
- Topco Associates, LLC (including Acme Fresh Markets, Associated Food Stores, Bashas, Big-Y Pharmacy and Wellness Center, Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Super One Pharmacy, FRESH by Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Coborn’s Pharmacy, Cash Wise Pharmacy, MarketPlace Pharmacy, Giant Eagle, Hartig Drug Company, King Kullen, Food City Pharmacy, Ingles Pharmacy, Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Pharmacies, Save Mart Pharmacies, Lucky Pharmacies, SpartanNash, Price Chopper, Market 32, Tops Friendly Markets, ShopRite, Wegmans, Weis Markets, Inc.)
- CPESN USA, LLC
- GeriMed (long-term care and retail pharmacies)
- Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider
- Health Mart Pharmacies
- Innovatix (long-term care pharmacies)
- LeaderNET and Medicine Shoppe, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs
- Managed Health Care Associates (retail and long-term care pharmacies)
Initial Federal Retail Pharmacy Partner by Jurisdiction
- Walmart, Inc.
- Walmart, Inc.
- Walmart, Inc.
- Albertsons Companies, Inc
- The Kroger Co.
- Walgreens
- CVS Pharmacy, Inc.
- Rite Aid Corp.
- Walgreens
- The Kroger Co.
- Walmart, Inc.
- CVS Pharmacy, Inc.
- Walgreens
- Retail Business Services, LLC
- Walgreens
- Publix Super Markets, Inc.
- Southeastern Grocers
- Walmart, Inc.
- Walmart, Inc.
- The Kroger Co.
- CVS Pharmacy, Inc.
- Hy-Vee, Inc
- CPESN USA, LLC
- Albertsons Companies, Inc
- Walmart, Inc.
- Walgreens
- Walmart, Inc.
- The Kroger Co.
- Walmart, Inc.
- The Kroger Co.
- Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider
- LeaderNET and Medicine Shoppe, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs
- CPESN USA, LLC
- GeriMed
- Health Mart Pharmacies
- Walgreens
- Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider
- Walmart, Inc.
- CVS Pharmacy, Inc.
- CVS Pharmacy, Inc.
- Walgreens
- Walmart, Inc.
- Rite Aid Corp.
- LeaderNET and Medicine Shoppe, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs
- Meijer Inc.
- Walmart, Inc.
- Managed Health Care Associates
- Walmart, Inc.
- LeaderNET and Medicine Shoppe, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs
- Walmart, Inc.
- Health Mart Pharmacies
- Albertsons Companies, Inc
- LeaderNET and Medicine Shoppe, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs
- Topco Associates, LLC
- Walgreens
- Managed Health Care Associates
- Walmart, Inc.
- Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider
- LeaderNET and Medicine Shoppe, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs
- Walgreens
- CVS Pharmacy, Inc.
- Rite Aid Corp.
- Walgreens
- Walmart, Inc.
- CVS Pharmacy, Inc.
- Walgreens
- Retail Business Services, LLC
- Walgreens
- Rite Aid Corp.
- Costco Wholesale Corp.
- The Kroger Co.
- Rite Aid Corp.
- Walmart, Inc.
- CPESN USA, LLC
- Albertsons Companies, Inc
- Costco Wholesale Corp.
- Health Mart Pharmacies
- Rite Aid Corp.
- Topco Associates, LLC
- Rite Aid Corp.
- Topco Associates, LLC
- Walgreens
- CVS Pharmacy, Inc.
- CVS Pharmacy, Inc.
- Walmart, Inc.
- Hy-Vee, Inc
- LeaderNET and Medicine Shoppe, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs
- GeriMed
- Walmart, Inc.
- CVS Pharmacy, Inc.
- H-E-B, LP
- Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider
- Walmart, Inc.
- Walmart, Inc.
- The Kroger Co.
- CVS Pharmacy, Inc.
- Walgreens
- Albertsons Companies, Inc
- Costco Wholesale Corp.
- Health Mart Pharmacies
- Walgreens
- Walgreens
- Walmart, Inc.
- Walgreens
- LeaderNET and Medicine Shoppe, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs
- LeaderNET and Medicine Shoppe, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs
- Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider
