E-learning Institute Fellowship

The CDC E-learning Institute (ELI) is designed to cultivate skills of public health training professionals with limited experience designing or developing e-learning products.

Through partnership with the Public Health Foundation, ELI is a six-month online fellowship that offers access to CDC-developed materials and subject matter experts, as well as the opportunity to learn from peers in a positive, experiential environment.

Fellows learn innovative strategies and get the hands-on experience needed to create quality e-learning products.