Glossary of Influenza (Flu) Terms

Acute respiratory illness (ARI) Acute respiratory illness (ARI) is disease that typically involves the airways within the nose and throat (i.e., the upper respiratory tract) and that may or may not include fever (measured by a thermometer) or feverishness (i.e., self-reported sense of fever). ARI is generally defined as the presence of two or more signs or symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose or nasal congestion, or sore throat). ARI is a more sensitive (broader) way than influenza-like illness (ILI) to describe illness consistent with influenza (flu) because fever or feverishness is not required.

Adjuvant A vaccine adjuvant is a substance that is added to a vaccine to increase and improve the body’s immune response to the vaccine antigen(s). Antigens are the components of the flu vaccine that prompt your body to have an immune response. Vaccine adjuvants can allow flu vaccines to be produced using less antigen. Therefore, use of adjuvants can allow vaccine manufacturers to produce more doses of vaccine with less antigen.

Antigen A protein on the surface of an influenza (flu) virus that can stimulate an immune response. Antigen is the component of the flu vaccine that prompts your body’s immune response. The immune response to vaccination results in the development of protective antibodies against the viruses used to make the vaccine.

Antiviral chemoprophylaxis Antiviral chemoprophylaxis is the use of influenza (flu) antiviral drugs to prevent flu illness. Antiviral chemoprophylaxis is often used in response to flu outbreaks in nursing homes or other types of facilities that care for residents at high risk of flu complications, so as to prevent spread of disease. It is also used as a precautionary measure to prevent illness in people who have been exposed to animals infected with or environments contaminated by novel (i.e., new in humans) influenza A viruses, such as the viruses that cause bird flu or swine flu.

Asian HPAI H5N1 influenza virus Asian HPAI H5N1 influenza viruses are avian influenza A viruses that originate from Asia and that cause severe illness and death in poultry (this means the viruses are “highly pathogenic” and these viruses are called “highly pathogenic avian influenza” or “HPAI” for short). These viruses were first detected in 1996 in geese in China. Asian HPAI H5N1 virus infection in humans was first detected in 1997 during poultry outbreaks in Hong Kong and has since been detected in poultry and wild birds in more than 60 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East since 2003. HPAI H5N1 is regularly found (i.e., “endemic”) in poultry in six countries: Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Asian HPAI H5N1 viruses have also infected other kinds of animals (e.g., dogs, cats, pigs, tigers, leopards, and stone martens). Asian HPAI H5N1 viruses are different from the HPAI H5N1, H5N2, and H5N8 viruses that have been detected in U.S. wild birds and poultry since December 2014.

Attenuated virus vaccine An attenuated virus vaccine (such as the nasal spray flu vaccine, a.k.a. the “live attenuated influenza vaccine”) is a vaccine that consists of live virus that has been weakened through chemical or physical processes to produce an immune response without causing disease in the vaccinated person. The United States currently licenses attenuated vaccines for influenza, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, yellow fever and varicella (i.e., chicken pox).