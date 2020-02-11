J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Update, April 13, 2021

The use of this vaccine is ‘paused’ for now. This is because the safety systems that make sure vaccines are safe received a small number of reports of a rare and severe type of blood clot happening in people who got this vaccine.

We do not know enough yet to say if the vaccine is related to or caused this health issue. To be extra careful, CDC and FDA recommend that the vaccine not be given until we learn more.

If you got this vaccine, seek medical care urgently if you develop any of the following symptoms: