Safety Is a Top Priority

COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination are taken very seriously. This potential safety issue was caught early, and this pause reflects the federal government’s commitment to transparency as CDC and FDA review these data. COVID-19 vaccines have undergone and will continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.

What to Do If You Received the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine

If you received the vaccine more than three weeks ago, the risk of developing a blood clot is likely very low at this time.

If you received the vaccine within the last three weeks, your risk of developing a blood clot is also very low and that risk will decrease over time.

Contact your healthcare provider and seek medical treatment urgently if you develop any of the following symptoms:

severe headache,

backache,

new neurologic symptoms,

severe abdominal pain,

shortness of breath,

leg swelling,

tiny red spots on the skin (petechiae), or

new or easy bruising

If you are scheduled to get the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, please work with your vaccine provider to reschedule your appointment to receive another authorized and recommended COVID-19 vaccine. There are two other COVID-19 vaccines authorized and recommended for use in the United States: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

If you experience any adverse events after vaccination, report them to v-safe and the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting Systemexternal icon.

For Healthcare Providers

Healthcare providers are recommended to pause the use of the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. Maintain acute clinical awareness of symptoms that might represent serious thrombotic events or thrombocytopenia in patients who have recently received the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, including:

severe headache,

backache,

new neurologic symptoms,

severe abdominal pain,

shortness of breath,

leg swelling,

petechiae, or

new or easy bruising.

Read the official CDC health alert, Cases of Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia after Receipt of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine, which includes details about how to handle a patient that presents with thrombosis or thrombocytopenia.

Report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting Systemexternal icon.

For Vaccine Providers

Please work with individuals who were scheduled to receive the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine in the days ahead to reschedule their appointments to receive another authorized and recommended COVID-19 vaccine (i.e., Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna).