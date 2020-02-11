Vaccine allocation

Specific amounts of COVID-19 vaccine doses are made available (allocated) to jurisdictions* based on the number of people 18 years or older in the jurisdiction in proportion to the entire U.S. population. For the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which require receiving two doses to maximize immunity, allocations are split in two: 1) first-dose quantities that have already been released to the U.S. government and are under federal control at the time of allocation; and 2) additional doses that are still being manufactured and are not under federal control at the time of allocation. These doses are allocated but will be released at a future date so that communities can get second dose supplies.

After jurisdictions and other federal and commercial partners are allocated their supply, they determine where the vaccine goes, such as to:

Health Departments

Hospitals

Retail pharmacies

* includes the 50 states; the District of Columbia; New York City, the U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S Virgin Islands; and three independent countries in compacts of free association with the United States (Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of the Marshall Islands, and Republic of Palau).