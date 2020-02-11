Scheduling vaccination appointments

Most vaccination providers schedule vaccination appointments online. To schedule your COVID-19 vaccination appointment, visit vaccine providers online scheduling services. If you have question about scheduling your vaccination appointment contact a vaccination provider directly.

CDC cannot schedule a vaccination appointment.

If you need to verify, reschedule, or cancel a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, contact the location that set up your appointment. If you need to schedule a second-dose appointment and the location where you received your first dose is no longer offering COVID-19 vaccine, you may be able to get your second dose at another location. Contact your state or local health department for help or look for other COVID-19 vaccination providers near you.

Planning for your COVID-19 vaccination

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and help ensure others in your community are vaccinated. Here is what you can do: