How Do I Find a COVID-19 Vaccine?

Updated May 10, 2021
NOTICE: FDA authorizedexternal iconexternal icon the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for emergency use in adolescents 12 and older. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting on May 12, 2021 to discuss a recommendation for the use of this vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in persons aged 12 years and older.

Find COVID-19 vaccine near you

Find a COVID-19 Vaccine: Search vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find locations near you.

There are several ways you can look for vaccination providers near you.

  • Visit Vaccines.gov to find vaccination providers near you. In some states, information may be limited while more vaccination providers and pharmacies are being added. Learn more about COVID-19 Vaccination Locations on Vaccines.gov.
  • Text your zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233 to find vaccine locations near you.
  • Check your local pharmacy’s website to see if vaccination appointments are available. Find out which pharmacies are participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
  • Contact your state health department to find additional vaccination locations in the area.
  • Check your local news outlets. They may have information on how to get a vaccination appointment.

Scheduling vaccination appointments

Most vaccination providers schedule vaccination appointments online. To schedule your COVID-19 vaccination appointment, visit vaccine providers online scheduling services. If you have question about scheduling your vaccination appointment contact a vaccination provider directly.

  • CDC cannot schedule a vaccination appointment.
  • CDC cannot assist with verifying, rescheduling or cancelling your vaccination.

If you need to verify, reschedule, or cancel a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, contact the location that set up your appointment. If you need to schedule a second-dose appointment and the location where you received your first dose is no longer offering COVID-19 vaccine, you may be able to get your second dose at another location. Contact your state or local health department for help or look for other COVID-19 vaccination providers near you.

Planning for your COVID-19 vaccination

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and help ensure others in your community are vaccinated. Here is what you can do:

  • Make a plan for yourself or your family members to get vaccinated.
  • Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and the benefits of vaccination.
  • Join COVID-19 Community Corps. Receive timely, accurate information to share with your family, friends, and neighbors to encourage them to get vaccinated.
  • Continue to take recommended actions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.
