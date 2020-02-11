How Do I Find a COVID-19 Vaccine?
NOTICE: FDA authorizedexternal iconexternal icon the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for emergency use in adolescents 12 and older. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting on May 12, 2021 to discuss a recommendation for the use of this vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in persons aged 12 years and older.
Find COVID-19 vaccine near you
Find a COVID-19 Vaccine: Search vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find locations near you.
There are several ways you can look for vaccination providers near you.
- Visit Vaccines.gov to find vaccination providers near you. In some states, information may be limited while more vaccination providers and pharmacies are being added. Learn more about COVID-19 Vaccination Locations on Vaccines.gov.
- Text your zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233 to find vaccine locations near you.
- Check your local pharmacy’s website to see if vaccination appointments are available. Find out which pharmacies are participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
- Contact your state health department to find additional vaccination locations in the area.
- Check your local news outlets. They may have information on how to get a vaccination appointment.
Scheduling vaccination appointments
Most vaccination providers schedule vaccination appointments online. To schedule your COVID-19 vaccination appointment, visit vaccine providers online scheduling services. If you have question about scheduling your vaccination appointment contact a vaccination provider directly.
- CDC cannot schedule a vaccination appointment.
- CDC cannot assist with verifying, rescheduling or cancelling your vaccination.
If you need to verify, reschedule, or cancel a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, contact the location that set up your appointment. If you need to schedule a second-dose appointment and the location where you received your first dose is no longer offering COVID-19 vaccine, you may be able to get your second dose at another location. Contact your state or local health department for help or look for other COVID-19 vaccination providers near you.
Planning for your COVID-19 vaccination
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and help ensure others in your community are vaccinated. Here is what you can do:
- Make a plan for yourself or your family members to get vaccinated.
- Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and the benefits of vaccination.
- Join COVID-19 Community Corps. Receive timely, accurate information to share with your family, friends, and neighbors to encourage them to get vaccinated.
- Continue to take recommended actions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.