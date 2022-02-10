Self-tests can be ordered online at COVIDtests.govexternal icon. Placing an order only requires your name and residential address. You may also share your email address to get updates on your order. No ID, credit card, or health insurance information is required.

If you have difficulty accessing the internet or need additional support placing an order, you can call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) 8am to midnight ET, 7 days a week. Help is available in English, Spanish, and more than 150 other languages.

The Disability Information and Access Lineexternal icon (DIAL) is also available to specifically help people with disabilities place their orders. To get help, call 1-888-677-1199, Monday-Friday from 9AM to 8PM ET, or email DIAL@usaginganddisability.org

For those who have questions about eligibility to receive free tests, the online ordering form, shipping, or delivery, you can contact the USPS Help Desk at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).

Self-tests can also be purchased online or in pharmacies and retail stores and may be reimbursed through your health insurance. They are also available at no cost through some local health departments and Community Health Centers.

For a list of authorized self-tests, see FDA EUA Testsexternal icon. Some tests may have age limitations for self-collection or collection by an adult for a child.