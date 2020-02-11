Types of Masks

Updated Feb. 10, 2021
There are many types of masks you can use to protect yourself and others from getting and spreading COVID-19. When choosing a mask, choose one that fits snugly. Learn more about how to choose a mask that fits well and offers the best protection.

Cloth Masks

Cloth Masks can be made from a variety of fabrics, and many types of cloth masks are available.

mask considerations tightly woven

Look for

  • Multiple layers of tightly woven, breathable fabric
  • Nose wire
  • Mask should block light when held up to bright light source
DO NOT choose masks that have exhalation valves or vents which allow virus particles to escape

Do NOT wear

  • Masks with exhalation valves or vents
  • Single layer or masks made of thin fabric that don’t block light
Wear a mask anytime you are indoors or outdoors with people you don’t live with.

When to wear

  • Anytime you are indoors or outdoors with people who don’t live with you.
A cloth mask can be combined with a fitter or brace

2 Ways to have better fit and extra protection

  • Wear two masks (disposable mask underneath AND cloth mask on top)
  • Combine a cloth mask with a fitter or brace
Disposable Masks

Disposable face masks are widely available.

Look for:

  • A description indicating multiple layers of non-woven material
  • Nose wire  
Masks with gaps around the sides of the face or nose

Do NOT wear

  • Masks with gaps around the sides of the face or nose
  • If wet or dirty  
When to wear

illustration of how to double up masks
knot and fold

Ways to have better fit and extra protection

  • Wear two masks (disposable mask underneath AND cloth mask on top)
  • A cloth mask can be combined with a fitter or brace
  • Knot and tuck ear loops of a 3-ply mask where they join the edge of the mask
KN95 Masks

KN95 masks are a type of filtering facepiece respirator that are commonly made in China and similar to N95 masks commonly used in the United States.

Look for

KN95 masks that meet requirements similar to those set by CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) for respirators

Do NOT wear KN95 masks if you have certain types of facial hair

Do NOT wear

  • If you have certain types of facial hair
  • Counterfeit (fake) KN95 masks
  • If hard to breathe
  • With other masks; wear KN95 alone only

BE AWARE: About 60% KN95 masks in the United States are counterfeit (fake) and DO NOT meet NIOSH requirements.

Taking care of someone who is sick with COVID-19

Sometimes, you may need more protection to prevent getting and spreading COVID-19.

For more information on science behind improving how your mask protects you, see Improve the Fit and Filtration of Your Mask to Reduce the Spread of COVID-19.

Reserve N95 respirators for healthcare workers
CDC does not recommend the use of N95 respirators for protection against COVID-19 in non-healthcare settings because N95 respirators should be reserved for health care workers.