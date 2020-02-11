Masks Protect You & Me

Masks are a two-way street

Updated Jan. 7, 2021
An illustration with three boxes, each with a person facing forward and wearing a mask.

Masks are an additional step to help prevent people from getting and spreading COVID-19. They provide a barrier that keeps respiratory droplets from spreading. Wear a mask and take every day preventive actions in public settings.

An illustration with three boxes. Two of the boxes have a person wearing a mask facing forward and the third box has two people wearing masks and standing under a sign that has two arrows pointed in opposite directions.
Masks are a two-way street. Masks protect you and me.
An illustration with three boxes. Two of the boxes have a person wearing a mask facing forward and the third box has two people wearing masks and painting the wall of a room.
When we all wear masks, we take care of each other and everyone is protected.
An illustration with three boxes. Two of the boxes have a person wearing a mask facing forward and the third box has two people wearing masks and playing a game on a table.
Take these 4 steps for the most protection.
  • Wear masks
  • Stay 6 feet apart
  • Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated places
  • Wash your hands
