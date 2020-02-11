Masks Protect You & Me
Masks are a two-way street
Updated Jan. 7, 2021
Masks are an additional step to help prevent people from getting and spreading COVID-19. They provide a barrier that keeps respiratory droplets from spreading. Wear a mask and take every day preventive actions in public settings.
Masks are a two-way street. Masks protect you and me.
When we all wear masks, we take care of each other and everyone is protected.
Take these 4 steps for the most protection.
- Wear masks
- Stay 6 feet apart
- Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated places
- Wash your hands
