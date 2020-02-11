Facility Planning and Operations for COVID-19
Updated Feb. 8, 2021
Planning and Staying Prepared
Healthcare Facility Guidance
Managing Operations During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Guidance reflecting current understanding and ongoing response needs of healthcare systems and facilities in managing operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Operating Effectively
Ten Ways to Operate Effectively
Practical approaches that can be used to protect healthcare personnel (HCP), patients, and communities.
Managing Surges
Managing healthcare resources when there is a surge in demand for services
Operating Strategies by Facility Type
Access facility-specific recommendations for operating safely during COVID-19
Natural Disaster Planning Resources
Learn how to prepare your healthcare facility for a hurricane or other natural disaster during COVID-19.