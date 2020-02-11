Facility Planning and Operations for COVID-19

Facility Planning and Operations for COVID-19
Updated Feb. 8, 2021
Print
Related Pages

Planning and Staying Prepared

Healthcare Facility Guidance

Managing Operations During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Guidance reflecting current understanding and ongoing response needs of healthcare systems and facilities in managing operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Managing Operations

Operating Effectively

Ten Ways to Operate Effectively

Practical approaches that can be used to protect healthcare personnel (HCP), patients, and communities.

Ways to Operate Effectively

Managing Surges

Managing healthcare resources when there is a surge in demand for services

Operating Strategies by Facility Type

Access facility-specific recommendations for operating safely during COVID-19

Palm Trees Before A Tropical Storm or Hurricane

Natural Disaster Planning Resources

Learn how to prepare your healthcare facility for a hurricane or other natural disaster during COVID-19.

Planning Resources