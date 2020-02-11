Community Mitigation (Non-US Settings)

Community Mitigation (Non-US Settings)
Updated Aug. 11, 2020
Global Community Mitigation Framework

Actions that individuals, partners, and ministries of health can take to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Introduction to Mitigation, Mobility and Epidemiology Graph

A mitigation, mobility, and epidemiology (MME) graph displays the effects that mitigation measures might have on community mobility and on the incidence of COVID-19 in a geographical zone over time.

Guide to Create a Mitigation, Mobility and Epidemiology Graph (PDF)pdf icon

About This Video

COVID-19 mitigation refers to slowing the pandemic as much as possible in the absence of a vaccine or cure.

Mitigation in Various Settings: Suggestions for mitigating COVID-19 transmission in these settings in low-resource environments and describe considerations associated with each mitigation measure.

Market Settings

Humanitarian Settings

Schools

Home-based Healthcare: Taking Care of Sick People with COVID-19 Illness at Home

Safe and Dignified Burial: Guidance for the handling of the bodies of COVID-19 victims.

Engaging Faith Leaders:

  • Faith Leaders: Overcome the Stigma of COVID-19 by Caring, Connecting, and Celebrating:
This video describes strategies that global faith leaders can use to prevent and overcome stigma related to COVID-19 in their communities.

Communication Resources
Infographic: Making handwashing solution
Handwashing Solution Guidance

How to Wear and Take Off a Non-Medical Mask or Cloth Face Coveringpdf icon
How to Wear and Take Off a Non-Medical Mask or Cloth Face Covering

Ways to safely seek care during COVID-19 non-US settingspdf icon
Ways to safely seek care during COVID-19

