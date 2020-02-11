Community Mitigation (Non-US Settings)
Global Community Mitigation Framework
Actions that individuals, partners, and ministries of health can take to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Introduction to Mitigation, Mobility and Epidemiology Graph
A mitigation, mobility, and epidemiology (MME) graph displays the effects that mitigation measures might have on community mobility and on the incidence of COVID-19 in a geographical zone over time.
Guide to Create a Mitigation, Mobility and Epidemiology Graph (PDF)pdf icon
COVID-19 mitigation refers to slowing the pandemic as much as possible in the absence of a vaccine or cure.
Mitigation in Various Settings: Suggestions for mitigating COVID-19 transmission in these settings in low-resource environments and describe considerations associated with each mitigation measure.
Market Settings
- Markets: Operational considerations for COVID-19 mitigation measures in low resource settings [PDFpdf icon]
Humanitarian Settings
- Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings
Schools
Home-based Healthcare: Taking Care of Sick People with COVID-19 Illness at Home
- Taking Care of Sick People with COVID-19 at Homepdf icon
- Possible Items to Include in a Home-based Care Kitpdf icon
Safe and Dignified Burial: Guidance for the handling of the bodies of COVID-19 victims.
Engaging Faith Leaders:
- Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) for Global Faith and Community Leaderspdf icon
- Faith Leaders: Overcome the Stigma of COVID-19 by Caring, Connecting, and Celebrating:
This video describes strategies that global faith leaders can use to prevent and overcome stigma related to COVID-19 in their communities.