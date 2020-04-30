Businesses and Workplaces

Businesses and Workplaces

Plan, Prepare, and Respond

Updated Aug. 11, 2020
Businesses and Workplaces
For Employers and Businesses

Guidance and strategies to help prevent workplace exposures to COVID-19

Workplace Guidance
Employees Returning to Work

For employees considering or preparing for a return to the workplace

Returning to Work

Prevention in the Workplace

Worker Safety and Support Resources

For Specific Industries

Other Resources

COVID-19 Stakeholder Calls

Recorded conference calls with stakeholders, to review the current CDC guidance and provide an opportunity for stakeholders to ask questions.

Communication Resources
Cloth Face Covering Do’s & Don’tsimage icon
Cloth Face Covering Do’s & Don’ts (Graphic)

Educate employees about the do’s & don’ts.

Stay home when you are sick!pdf icon
Stay Home When Sick (Poster)

Educate employees about COVID-19 symptoms and when to stay home.

Use of cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19pdf icon
How to Wear and Make Cloth Face Coverings (DIY Resource)

Learn how to wear, make and clean cloth face cloth coverings.

Keep Calm and Wash Your Handspdf icon
Keep Calm and Wash Your Hands (Poster)

Promote hand hygiene.

How to protect yourself and otherspdf icon
How to Protect Yourself and Others (Handout)

Everyday preventative actions to slow the spread.

What you can do if you are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19pdf icon
Higher Risk for Severe Illness (Poster)

Learn what to do if you are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Find additional communication resources.

