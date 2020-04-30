Businesses and Workplaces
Businesses and Workplaces
Plan, Prepare, and Respond
Updated Aug. 11, 2020
For Employers and Businesses
Guidance and strategies to help prevent workplace exposures to COVID-19
Employees Returning to Work
For employees considering or preparing for a return to the workplace
Prevention in the Workplace
- Cleaning and disinfecting guidance
- Employer information for office buildings
- Testing in non-healthcare workplaces
- Investigating and responding to COVID-19 cases in non-healthcare work settings
- Preparing small businesses and employees
- General business FAQs
- Strategies for respirator shortages in non-healthcare sectors
- Case Investigation and Contact Tracing in Non-healthcare Workplaces: Information for Employers
Worker Safety and Support Resources
For Specific Industries
Other Resources
Recorded conference calls with stakeholders, to review the current CDC guidance and provide an opportunity for stakeholders to ask questions.
Communication Resources
Cloth Face Covering Do’s & Don’ts (Graphic)
Educate employees about the do’s & don’ts.
Stay Home When Sick (Poster)
Educate employees about COVID-19 symptoms and when to stay home.
How to Wear and Make Cloth Face Coverings (DIY Resource)
Learn how to wear, make and clean cloth face cloth coverings.
Keep Calm and Wash Your Hands (Poster)
Promote hand hygiene.
How to Protect Yourself and Others (Handout)
Everyday preventative actions to slow the spread.
Higher Risk for Severe Illness (Poster)
Learn what to do if you are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Last Updated Aug. 11, 2020