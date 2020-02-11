About Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

There is an ongoing investigation to determine more about this outbreak. This is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated as it becomes available.

Latest Updates on this Outbreak
How it spreads
Prevention & treatment
What to do if you are sick
Symptoms
Stigma and COVID-19
Frequently asked questions
What you need to know
What you need to know about Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
What to do if you are sick
Factsheet: What to do if you are sick with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Page last reviewed: February 24, 2020
Content source: National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD), Division of Viral Diseases