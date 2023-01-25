Teacher Roadmap Home Page
CDC’s Teacher Roadmap is a collection of resources for educators wishing to teach classes, units or entire courses in epidemiology and public health sciences (EPHS).
The Epidemiology and Public Health Science: Core Competencies for High School Students [PDF – 33 pages] are based on the enduring understandings of epidemiology and organized along the same lines as the Next Generation Science Standards and align with Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health (ASPPH) Recommended Critical Component Elements of an Undergraduate Major in Public Health. They describe a set of skills and abilities that students should be able to demonstrate after completing course in EPHS.
The Epidemiology and Public Health Science: Core Curriculum for High School is a collection of lesson plans, on-line training materials and other resources that can be used to support a 12-week course in EPHS – a virtual textbook for teaching applied EPHS.
Excellence in Curriculum Innovation through Teaching Epidemiology (EXCITE) has been redirected to Career Paths to Public Health (CPP). EXCITE was a collection of teaching and education resources developed to promote student interest in public health and epidemiology. Many of the resources available through EXCITE have been retained in the CPP collection although some are no longer be available due to changes in regulations concerning Federal websites.
The following resources are now available on the CPP website: