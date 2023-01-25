Teacher Roadmap Home Page

Teachers and CDC Disease Detectives in training learning together from CDC epidemiologists.

CDC’s Teacher Roadmap is a collection of resources for educators wishing to teach classes, units or entire courses in epidemiology and public health sciences (EPHS).

The Epidemiology and Public Health Science: Core Competencies for High School Students [PDF – 33 pages] are based on the enduring understandings of epidemiology and organized along the same lines as the Next Generation Science Standards and align with Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health (ASPPH) Recommended Critical Component Elements of an Undergraduate Major in Public Health. They describe a set of skills and abilities that students should be able to demonstrate after completing course in EPHS.

The Epidemiology and Public Health Science: Core Curriculum for High School is a collection of lesson plans, on-line training materials and other resources that can be used to support a 12-week course in EPHS – a virtual textbook for teaching applied EPHS.