Disease Detectives Event
What is the Disease Detectives Event?
In 1999, CDC partnered with the National Science Olympiad to establish the Disease Detectives Event as part of the Science Olympiad, a series of interscholastic tournaments for middle and high school students. The Disease Detectives Event is a case study-like, paper-based competition that
- Challenges students to apply the same scientific practices and methods, critical thinking, and reasoning skills used by CDC disease detectives
- Demonstrates the relevance of math and science in the context of current public health events occurring around the world
- Provides in-depth exposure to public health sciences, including epidemiology, to >16,000 middle and high school students each year
What is Science Olympiad?
Science Olympiad is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of science education and interest in science for students (grades K–12). Science Olympiad competitions
- Are premier rigorous academic interscholastic science tournaments with events held across the US
- Include teams from all 50 states
- Are grade-related and span all areas of science
What is CDC’s role in the Disease Detectives Event?
CDC Career Paths to Public Health
- Provides event supervisors for national tournaments, the regional middle school tournament held at Georgia State University and occasional invitational tournaments.
- Invites gold medal (first place) winners and coaches of the national high school (Division C) competition to visit its Atlanta headquarters and meet with CDC scientists and researchers
- Works with the National Science Olympiad Biology subcommittee to provide “emergency” event materials for regional and state tournaments
- Maintains web-based event materials that coaches and students may use to prepare for the Disease Detectives event.
Learn more about Science Olympiad
- Disease Detectives Event for high (division C) and middle (division B) school students
- Events for elementary (division A) school students